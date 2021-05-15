The Chowan County Board of Commissioner will hold two special meetings regarding the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget.
The first meeting will start at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021,in the 2nd floor meeting room of the Chowan County Public Safety Center 305 W. Freemason St., Edenton.
The second meeting will start at 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, in in the 2nd floor meeting room of the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
In a previous board meeting, County Manager Kevin Howard said he expected the meetings to last until about 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
No other business will be discussed.