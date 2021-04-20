Committee to study Civil War monuments' future

HERTFORD – Perquimans County Commission has appointed a committee to study the future of the Civil War soldiers’ monument on the courthouse green.
County Manager Frank Heath said the monument committee’s charge as developed by the county commission in no way advocates for any position regarding the monument.
“The committee was formed to examine the issue of the monument’s location and see what various ideas these committee members have about it and form a recommendation that would be presented to the county commission,” he said. “The committee has no decision-making power; that lies with the commissioners.”
Edenton and Tyrrell County are also exploring potential plans about the future of their Civil War monuments.
Sponsored by UNC Chapel Hill, Documenting the American South (DocSouth) is a digital publishing initiative that provides Internet access to texts, images, and audio files related to southern history, literature, and culture.
Dedicated June 12, 1912, Perquimans County’s 109-year-old monument has a low two-tiered granite base with rusticated edges topped by an obelisk resting on a finished granite plinth. In high relief on the plinths front face is a furled Confederate battle flag and the years 1861 and 1865, according to DocSouth. Below the flag is the words OUR SOLDIERS. Crossed sabers still in their scabbards adorn the monuments back face.
Heath explained that commission received requests from Town of Hertford, Perquimans’ chapter of the NAACP and two county commissioners to remove the monument.
“We got to this point because the Board of Commissioners received letters from the NAACP and the Town of Hertford requesting that the monument be removed,” he said. “Also, Commissioners Fondella Leigh and Joseph Hoffler asked that the monument be removed. The Board then decided that a committee should be formed to examine the issue. They wanted to take a measured approach versus immediate action.”
Those appointed to the monument study committee are: Robert Jackson, Johnny Caddy, Gwayland McCleney, Tammy Miller-White, Jeff Proctor, Antoine Moore, Debbie Jean Parker and Brenda Lassiter.
Heath said the county commission asked Perquimans County Commission Chairman Wallace Nelson and Vice Chairwoman Fondella Leigh to suggest names for the committee. They provided names and the Board approved.
Recently, Keith Throckmorton, who was originally appointed to the committee when it was formed in early April, resigned last week. Robert Jackson was appointed Monday to fill that vacant slot.
Submitted to the Perquimans County Commission, Throckmorton’s letter of resignation said any plans by the committee to consider moving the Civil War soldier’s statue would be in violation of state law. Throckmorton’s letter appears at the end of this story.
“If my understanding of the ‘law’ is correct, the monument cannot be removed from the courthouse green as outlined in the 100-2.1 document (General Statute). This begs the question, ‘Why is there even a formation of such a committee?’” Throckmorton writes. “With my commitment to upholding the law, I see no value in this committee at all. It smacks of racial undertones of which I will not participate. Therefore, I withdraw my name as a volunteer on this committee.”
A retired Fairfax, Va. police officer, Throckmorton said to the Perquimans Weekly, “A big thing that bothers me so much is what if local attempts to circumvent laws, with schemes such as this catch on. What laws will be next? This is why we have lawmakers. There is a sick excuse for a commonwealth attorney in Fairfax, that has formed a citizen advisory group for this purpose. America is on the slippery slope now into becoming an uncivilized society. The enforcement of laws has been compromised, such as rioters being only lawful protesters.”
Letter of Resignation from Keith Throckmorton:
Upon learning that a committee would be appointed to study the soldier’s monument that now stands on the courthouse grounds, I volunteered to serve. Initially, after speaking with you, I felt very positive about such a committee. I carefully and closely reviewed the state law (100-2.1) concerning the protection of monuments, memorials, and works of art.
After reading notes from the Board of Commissioners meeting on April 5, I have concerns that this committee is already steered in the wrong direction. It is my understanding this group is charged with the following task: “Examine all possibilities related to the location of the monument to the Confederate dead, currently situated on the courthouse green. Accordingly, develop a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners which will be considered at a future public hearing.”
I was a law enforcement officer for over forty years and a federal background investigator for the U.S. Government for twenty-eight years, so it goes without saying that I am a stickler for abiding by the letter of the law. However, the directive (to the committee) from the Board of Commissioners alludes to relocating the monument from its current location.
If my understanding of the “law” is correct, the monument cannot be removed from the courthouse green as outlined in the 100-2.1 document. This begs the question, “Why is there even a formation of such a committee?” With my commitment to upholding the law, I see no value in this committee at all. It smacks of racial undertones of which I will not participate. Therefore, I withdraw my name as a volunteer on this committee.