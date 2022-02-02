The Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation is scheduled to hold a community bonfire at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.
The bonfire – which will be Mardi Gras themed this year – is aimed at celebrating local schools and raising funds for enhanced teaching and learning experiences, will take place at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street.
“Our students and children thrive because of the extended learning opportunities our community partners provide through their charitable donations. The Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation is thrilled to host a community bonfire to raise funds [for students],” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. “We aim for this event to become the primary investment strategy for the community to grow our children’s experiences through field trips, scholarships, instructional resources, teacher grants and much more.”
The Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation’s primary purpose is to support the teachers and students of Edenton-Chowan Public Schools through grants and scholarships.
The bonfire will be sponsored by Old Colony Smokehouse, Vidant Health, Calling On Faith Outdoors, Regulator Marine, Nucor Steel, Edenton Bay Oyster Bar and Hampton Farms.
ECEF Executive Director Joy Harvill said that the foundation is looking for people or organizations that would like to be or sponsor celebrity chefs.
Harvill said that anyone interested in this or who would like more details should contact her at ecef.chair@gmail.com or (252) 325-3691.
The Mardi Gras theme of the bonfire will definitely be on display during the event. Each tent that is set up will be decorated in the spirit of the celebration and attendees will vote on their favorite by tipping them. The tent with the most tips will win top honors.
The main goal of the tipping is to raise money for grants for classrooms, scholarships for students and sometimes to pay teachers to receive continuing education.
Christmas trees will be the source of the bonfire, a good outlet for any leftovers from the holiday season.
The Edenton Fire Department will be on hand to burn the trees and provide a fire safety demonstration as well.
“I am extremely proud of the Educational Foundation Board of Directors’ enthusiasm for our schools and their efforts to bring our community together for fun, fellowship and financial support,” said Dr. Sasscer.
The current ECEF board consists of: Tom Abbott, Todd Korbusieski, Melanie Young, Keith Ammons, Dr. Earic Bonner, the Rev. David Brooks, Gil Burroughs, Anthony Downing, Erica Ford, BB Halstead, Nancy Heiniger, Lee Lolkema, Dr. Michael Sasscer, Brenda Ward and Brian White.
Dr. Sasscer encourages all to attend and support their community and school system: “Please come out and join us by the fire to ignite bright, new learning opportunities for our schools.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.