Friday, June 4
Live After Five
Chowan Arts Council, on West Water Street, Edenton, will host its Live after Five Music and Food Truck Summer Series. The band 5Starr will perform starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be there at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Annual Banquet
Outdoors at Last Youth Adventures (OAL) Albemarle Chapter will host its annual banquet at Leon Nixon Catering, Virginia Road, Edenton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes raffles and live auction. Tickets cost $60 per couple, $35 single, $15 for ages 10-15, and free for children 9 years of age and younger. Proceeds help the chapter take military and disabled kids hunting and fishing. Sponsorship tables are available. For information, call Jennie Droze at 252-482-7044.
Monday, June 14
Community Prayer
The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for UNITY, PEACE and RESTORATION throughout Edenton. The prayer covering Police Zone 6 will be held at 5 p.m. at the Edenton Police Department, 301 N. Oakum St.. Police Zone 6 includes the following streets: East Freemason; East Carteret; East Gale; ; East Albemarle; North Oakum (Freemason to East Church) East Church (Broad Street to the Toning Mill); and Halsey Village . Everyone is invited.
Saturday, June 16
Bocce, Beer and Bites
Albemarle Area United Way presents Bocce, Beer and Bites from noon to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City. Tickets cost $25 per person or $150 for a team of 4. Price includes two craft beers, food and entertainment. To register, visit aaunitedway.org/bbb or call 252-333-1510. Tickets also are available at the Albemarle Area United Way, 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
Saturday, June 19
Juneteenth Festival
Juneteenth Festival, celebrating victory and triumph of Black life, will be held from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Queen Anne Park (also known as Elizabeth Vann Moore Park), in Edenton. To volunteer or for information, call or tect 252-340-1327 or email victorians2012@gmail.com .
Prohibition Party
Edenton Historical Commission will host a fundraiser, Penelope’s Prohibition Party: A Murder Mystery and More, starting at 7 p.m. Join the organization on the Barker House lawn for a COVID-friendly celebration of the end of Coronabition! Enjoy pre-packaged hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, jazz band and a murder mystery. Period costumes from the 1920’s are greatly encouraged. Ticket are $50 per person and are available by calling 252-482-7800.
Monday, June 28
Budget Public Hearing
PLYMOUTH — Pettigrew Regional Library budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 has been submitted to the Pettigrew Regional Library Board and a copy is available for public inspection in the regional office, Washington County Library Plymouth. The PRL Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2:30 p.m., at the Washington County Library Plymouth.
Friday, July 2
Live After Five
Chowan Arts Council, on West Water Street, Edenton, will host its Live after Five Music and Food Truck Summer Series. Fueston Brothers will perform starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be there at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
July 4th Celebration
Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR will host its annual July 4th Celebration starting at 9:30 a.m. on the courthouse green in downtown Edenton, at the Joseph Hewes Monument. The ceremony includes a wreath-laying ceremony, a biographical sketch of Hewes by Annette Wright, and a reading o the Declaration of Independence by Hackney High. American Legion Post 40 Color Guard will present the colors and Boy Scout Troop 164 will hand out programs.
Friday, Aug. 6
Live After Five
Chowan Arts Council, on West Water Street, Edenton,will host its Live after Five Music and Food Truck Summer Series. Old Fish Hatchery Records will perform starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be there at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Regional Fair
The 75th annual Chowan County Regional Fair will be held Tuesday, September 28 through Saturday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 40 fairgrounds, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. For information, visit the website www.ChowanFair.com .
Oct. 8-9
Pilgrimage
Edenton Woman’s Club will host Pilgrimage, tour of historic home and sites, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9. For information, visit edentonpilgrimage.org .
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays,
June 2-Aug. 18
Summer Nutrition Program
Edenton-Chowan Summer Nutrition Program for Children will be held every Wednesday evening at Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton. Pick-up food between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food packages are available for families with children attending Edenton-Chowan Schools. For information, call 252-482-2504.
Wednesdays
& Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad Street. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Broadband survey
Edenton-Chowan Partnership is working to connect with internet service providers to bring more connectivity to Chowan County. In order to do this, it must collect local data on the state of our current service. Please help us learn more by taking this quick, about 7 minute, 20 question survey! Your answers are confidential and will greatly help with this endeavor. Visit www.edenton.net/internetsurvey .
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.