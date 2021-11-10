Five years ago, Vonna O’Neill ignited a community Christmas tree project that has touched hundreds in the community.
Every December since 2016, locally donated Christmas trees are set up in downtown Edenton. Illuminated from early December until just after Christmas, they represent the ongoing holiday spirit of various groups throughout town.
Since last year, the trees have been moved from the waterfront to the Cupola House gardens.
“Some businesses buy a tree and decorate it, some civic organizations decorate some,” O’Neill said. “The Daughters of the American Revolution group decorates a tree, the new organization ‘Know Your Neighbor’ decorates a tree, the mental health group and the beekeepers here in town decorated a tree, people from all walks of life are decorating.”
Last year, the project saw increased success as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of the winter surge in cases and hospitalizations, the community reaction to the trees was “very positive,” according to O’Neill.
“We set up a memory tree last year, people were encouraged to bring pictures of their loved ones and the library laminates the photos,” O’Neill said. “We supplied pipe cleaners to attach photos to the tree, putting a positive spin on a negative year.”
O’Neill, an Edenton resident for 17 years, hopes for bigger and even better results this year being a half-decade on from the inaugural project.
“We have 16 trees currently, but I’d like to see 18 trees this year,” O’Neill said. “We have room for 24 trees though.”
O’Neill purchases several sets of LED lights and warm light trees to help furnish the gardens and decorate the trees. Each tree typically has about 500 lights attached to it.
Around Nov. 29 is when the trees are expected to be delivered to the Cupola House for setup and “rehearsal” before the illumination around the first of December.
“The town staff has been wonderful and we’ve worked with them each year, they trim down the trees and put them into the tree stands and position them,” O’Neill said.
The Cupola House usually supplies the electricity to light the bulbs on the trees and brighten the decorations during the nighttime hours.
“It was our first time at the Cupola House last year. People like it a lot more, it’s more sheltered,” O’Neill said.
She noted how the proximity to the waterfront in years past led to some worries over electrical issues.
The tree project joins a plethora of other holiday-themed events taking place in Edenton this year. The theme of the holiday season is “The Thrill of Hope.”
O’Neill hopes the community will lend a hand and donate a few more trees to push her to her goal.
For more information on how to donate a tree to the project, inquire with Vonna O’Neill at (252) 312-8100.