EDENTON – Community grants are now available.
The Chowan Community Funds Foundation Board of Advisors is now accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000.
The foundation’s grants are made from two funds.
The Chowan Community Unrestricted Endowment, which responds to changing community needs.
The Ann L. Sams Endowment Fund, which supports charitable uses that involve the historic preservation of public places, the improvement of public housing for the working poor, educational efforts for migrant workers, land conservation and preservation in Chowan County and northeastern North Carolina, improvement of local medical care facilities and unrestricted charitable needs in eastern North Carolina.
Applications were available beginning Friday, March 11. The deadline for applications is noon Tuesday, April 12.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals.
Funds are awarded by the Chowan Community Funds Foundation Board of Advisors, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
“These grants provide an opportunity for our nonprofits to grow their local impact. Their work makes Chowan County stronger and we’re honored to support them,” said Board President Chris Ford.
About the CCFF:
The Chowan Community Funds Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors.
The foundation was founded in 2006, and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership, all for the benefit of Chowan County.
The Chowan Community Funds Foundation board advises the Chowan County Community Fund, an unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs and the Ann L. Sams Endowment Fund.
The competitive grant program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in Chowan County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities.
In addition to Ford, board members include Roger Coleman (vice president), Paul Hicks (treasurer and secretary), Liz Brentiens, John Bryant, Cynthia Harding, Lynne Layton, Landon Mason, W. Brock Mitchell and Donna Winborne.
About the NCCF
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988.
With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
For more information about applying for a grant, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.