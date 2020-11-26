Edenton-Chowan Schools and Chowan County officials are looking to break ground for a new high school at the current John A. Holmes High School site near downtown Edenton in early 2022.
Before the soil is turned, the company hired to design the project plans to meet with the public to find out what it wants the school to look like and contain.
The timeline and possible public forums were discussed at a joint committee meeting of the Edenton-Chowan Schools and Chowan County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the county Public Safety Building.
LS3P representatives, along with Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction, attended the meeting to go over the projected timeline and other details of the construction project, which has an estimated cost of $48 million.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer noted that he already has talked with several community members about preserving the sentimental values and memories that are held in the current structure along North Broad Street in Edenton.
“That is of utmost significance and importance to the board of education and of utmost importance to the community of Chowan County,” he said. “There’s been a lot of boys and girls as step through the front doors and left as men and women. There’s been blood, sweat and tears spilled on the sports and athletic facilities, so we want to make sure that we preserve what we can.”
He noted that LS3P has taken photos of several iconic Edenton buildings in the hopes of gaining inspiration for the new high school’s design.
Ott said the facility also needs to be something that can adapt to the changes in learning well into the 22nd century, as the building has to last at least 70 to 100 years.
In order to break ground, several steps must take place, Sasscer said.
After the community input in January and February of 2021, LS3P will work on an architectural modeling and conceptual design. As of press deadline, the joint committee was working on the details for the meetings.
“We need to be able to inform our architects of what specifically we want in a new facility and what the ultimate sitemap should have on it so that they can properly design that structure and those facilities,” Sasscer said.
The proposed timeline will have this design work done in mid-2021 with bidding on the project to start in late 2021.
The school district wants to break ground for Phase 1, which would be the new instructional facilities, in early 2022.
Ott said the project is complex as construction will be going on while the high school is in operation. The site for the project is also “very constricted.”
The goal is to have the major portions of construction while the students aren’t in school.
The current proposal will have the new facility built further up the property, onto the empty field in front of the school.
Outgoing Commissioner Don Faircloth, a John A. Holmes alumnus and former band member, noted that building on the front lawn would interfere with the marching band practices and other school activities.
An LS3P representative noted that the current proposal is very conceptual, and may not move forward on the property once security and other things are taken into consideration.
Commissioner Ron Cummings asked why the current timeline was chosen since the Board of Commissioners has said it doesn’t want to incur anymore debt until the county’s current debt is paid off.
Sasscer and County manager Kevin Howard noted that in its application for the $15 million needs grant, the district gave a timeline of starting construction in 2022. That grant was awarded to the county in October. Also, some of the county’s debt will no longer be on the books.
The grant will help fund some of the work being done before construction starts.
The joint committee plans to meet again in February, after LS3P receives public input. By then, Chowan County Commissioners Don Faircloth and Patti Kersey will no longer be in office, but said they’d support the new high school however they can.