While Edenton’s Hotel Hinton sits vacant and unused on East King Street, local residents have decided to take matters into their own hands.
A community meeting regarding the hotel will be hosted at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. The site of the meeting, King Street Marketplace, is located directly across the street from the facility.
Lori Dablow, who owns the shop with her husband Patrick, invited Edenton’s town council to the meeting during the first regular convening of the council on March 14.
Dablow said she was skeptical of a previously proposed public meeting that was mentioned by town officials back in February. The meeting in question was said to have involved both SAGA officials and the general public, but no date has been set.
SAGA officials told Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden last month that they had entered into an agreement with Edenton Construction Co. to begin performing electrical work, painting and some interior repairs to the building.
When asked when the repairs would start, Gooden said he was not told.
Gooden also said during the council meeting that SAGA was “committed” to putting up new renderings of what the property could look like, should development finally begin.
The company also informed town leaders that they would attempt a final time to secure new market tax credits for the project and asked for a 120- to 150-day window (four to five months) to work on their end before deciding whether to pursue the project or to sell the property, according to Gooden.
Dablow said she will be inviting officials from Preservation NC, who entered into an agreement with SAGA for the hotel, per the property deed. She mentioned that a petition will be available at the meeting for residents to read and sign regarding the hotel, as well as an open forum for residents to talk with leaders about the stalled project.
“We hope all who are committed to working cooperatively on this unacceptable situation will make it a priority to attend that meeting,” Dablow said.
King Street Marketplace is located at 116 East King Street in downtown Edenton. A public parking lot is located nearby along Court Street, just behind the Hotel Hinton.