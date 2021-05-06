People from near and far paid tribute to Chowan County Tourism Development Authority/Visit Edenton Executive Director Nancy Nicholls for her long service to the community.
During a reception Friday in the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse that Nicholls helped to make famous, she was praised for successfully guiding tourism development efforts in Edenton and Chowan County during the past 29 years.
“Nancy, today is your day – you’re special,” said Chris Evans, Tourism Development Board Chairman.
From Mayor Jimmy Stallings, Nicholls received a proclamation declaring April 30 as Nancy Nicholls Day. Nicholls received loud applause when Stallings presented the proclamation to her.
“We have always loved you in this town. You have done so much – we certainly appreciate that,” Stallings said.
Nicholls announced her plans in February to retire May 1 from the job she has worked since 1992.
People who spoke at Nicholls’ reception included former Edenton mayors Roland Vaughan and John Dowd, Destination Downtown Director Jennifer Harriss, County Commission Chris Evans, former Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Director Winn Dale, Chowan County Commission Chairman Bob Kirby, Acting Executive Director at Edenton Historical Commission/Penelope Barker Welcome Center Joy Harvill and NC Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan.
Nicholls family was in attendance for the emotional send-off as were many local notables such as Edenton Town Councilmen Craig Miller, Roger Coleman, Hackney High and Sambo Dixon, among many other folks like State Historic Sites Director Bob Hopkins, Edenton-Chowan Partnership Executive Director Liza Layton, Chowan Herald Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton, SallyFrancis Kehayes of Cupola House/Candlelight Tour fame and with her husband County Commissioner Alex Kehayes, Mayoral First Lady Pam Stallings, former mayoral First Lady Peggy Anne Vaughan, and Town Manager Ann Marie Knighton, all who’ve tasted Nicholls’ delicious cookies or enjoyed her company and counsel over the years.
During Nicholls’ storied career, she was tasked with implementing the vision of Chowan County commissioners, who recognized the increasing importance of tourism. Edenton’s history as NC’s first Colonial capital and its natural resources, such as the Albemarle Sound and Edenton Bay, made tourism a natural fit.
“She is the marketing arm of this community,” Dowd said. “She brings people here, they come two or three times, and then they might spend their money here and then become a volunteer to civic organizations.”
The TDA adopted the popular Visit Edenton brand during her tenure, and Nicholls traveled throughout the Southeast and mid-Atlantic to promote Edenton as a vacation destination.
Since the TDA’s founding, the economic impact of tourism in Chowan County has nearly tripled, from $8.54 million in 1991 to $24.1 million in 2019, Kirby said
“Thank you for many wonderful years of service,” he said.
After touting the numbers underscoring tourism’s impact, Kirby noted how hard it was to find a parking space last Friday in downtown Edenton – a testament to the town’s draw on tourists.
“This is a testament to the job you have done – from Taylor Theater all the way to the waterfront and all the way back beyond Sears – there was no parking, none at all at 7 o’clock on a Friday night,” he said. “I dare say that you could go to any community in North Carolina and not see anywhere near that concentration of people. That in and of itself is a testament to you and the TDA – work that you all have done. On behalf of the Chowan County Commission, thank you so much.”
Former Mayor Vaughan added, “I could write a book about this lady. In my experience with her, I had the distinct honor and pleasure during my public service and I can’t tell you how much I learned from her observations, how much I learned through her dedication, and how much I learned from her persistence, how much I learned from her ability to connect to people. We all talk about productivity and things that we do in the job that we have. I will venture to guess and wager you that per square foot, there is no more work that comes from an office space in the state of North Carolina than has come out of her office for all those many years.”
Vaughan praised Nicholls’ attention to detail and hard work ethic.
“When I would read the Daily Advance in her office, I was always marveling how she was able to carry on a conversation with two or three people at a time while typing away on a computer keyboard – when it was all over, she’d start talking to herself,” Vaughan said as laughter filled the room. “Thank you for your friendship and time together. Our community will continue to enjoy the fruits of your labor for many years to come. Good luck and I wish you happiness in your retirement.”
Former Chamber Director Dale added, “Nancy, congratulations. I think it is an emotional day for everybody in this room. We want to congratulate you on your retirement. You certainly deserve it for the work that you have done in this community over the years.”
For many years, Dale worked in an office next door to where Nicholls office downtown.
“I had the honor of working in the same office with her for many years,” he said. “We had a great team – tourism, the chamber and economic development – all located in that office. We could jump on projects and knock it out. It was a great team and model for the entire state if not the entire nation to have a small community with organization working that close together. All four of us worked hard for businesses, tourists and for the citizens of the community. Any time we needed advice, who did we go to? Nancy Nicholls. I dare say that everyone who has worked with Nancy over the years is a better person because of that.”
DDE/Main Street Director Harriss said, “Nancy is the smartest, most hardworking woman I’ve ever met and she has been such a role model for me. I’ve learned so much from you.”
Harriss worked alongside Nicholls for more than 16 years.
“Nancy is such a bright light not only for this community, but everyone in this room,” said Harriss in a voice strained with emotion. “She’s been a guiding light for me.”
Harvill, who serves as Acting Executive Director at Edenton Historical Commission/Penelope Barker Welcome Center, noted how Nancy Nicholls sounds like a super hero’s name. Harvill presented Nicholls with an official lifetime trolley pass – better than the key to the city!
“There’s really nothing that happens in this county that she does not touch,” she said. “You’ve done an amazing job.”
Nicholls said she is not going anywhere and plans to stay active in retirement. She offered high praise for Edenton native Erienne Dickman, who has been chosen to lead Chowan County Tourism Development Authority/Visit Edenton.
Steinburg added, “You got some big shoes to fill.”