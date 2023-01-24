Edenton Cabin New

Edenton’s historic 1929 Boy Scout Cabin, pictured here in early January 2023.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

Following a 6-1 vote two weeks ago by the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education to relocate Edenton’s revered Boy Scout Cabin in the wake of the new high school construction, the community has begun a rally to save the cabin, pushing back against the decision.

The Edenton Historical Commission last week issued a unanimous resolution supporting the Boy Scout Cabin’s original location on the 1723 Edenton Town Common.

