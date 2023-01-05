The third annual Community Sock Drive was a massive success this year, delivering socks to feet for those in need.
The Neighbor-to-Neighbor group delivered socks that had been collected from throughout the community and placed into Santa bags.
Hundreds of socks were collected, with over 900 coming from Regulator Marine alone, according to organizer Debbie Boyle.
The socks were then delivered in a timely fashion to nursing homes, firefighters and five local group homes.
“All was put to good use,” said Boyle. “Go Edenton!”
Gloria Wadsworth, another organizer of the drive, thanked all those who helped with this year’s efforts in collecting socks.
“The Neighbor-to-Neighbor third annual sock drive was again a huge success. There are many warm feet because of neighbors like you,” Wadsworth said in a statement to the community. “Debra Boyle and [myself] would like to thank everyone for donating and participating in this great effort. A special thanks to Regulator Marine for their innovative ideas to involve their staff and employees.”
Other groups of socks were distributed to children throughout the recent “Day with Santa,” according to Wadsworth. The rest, as mentioned previously, were all hand-delivered by volunteers.
“The volunteer firemen were exceptionally appreciative of the Neighbor-to-Neighbor effort in bringing communities together for the betterment of others,” Wadsworth said.