The community is split on which new high school design it would like built at the current John A. Holmes High School complex in Edenton.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer announced that they received 783 responses to a request for input on three proposed designs. The results were released Wednesday during the Joint Board of Chowan County Commissioners and Board of Education Committee.
The responses came from the online survey, flyers sent home with students, and discussion with school staff, Sasscer said.
He said 49% of the responses, 383 responses, were in favor of “story three,” while 41% (321 responses) favored "story one," and 10% (78) favored "story two."
Some families were split on the vote, Sasscer said, with adults voting for one design, and children voting for another.
"Story three" is centered on Edenton’s history as an industrial center, particularly its textile history and the Edenton Cotton Mill.
Sasscer described it as the most modern of the three designs.
“The industrial mill style reflects Edenton’s traditions while lending itself well to modern uses,” LS3P's documents states. “This design borrows from traditional materials and proportions while creating an inspiring, future-focused, and light-filled learning environment for all students. The design is warm, welcoming, and familiar but with contemporary elements that support 21st-century learning.
“Large windows, collaboration areas, and flexible spaces encourage maximum adaptability for the building to evolve over time,” the document states. “Inspired by the efficiency of a machine, the continuous growth of a garden, and the forward motion of a ship, this design focuses on helping students chart a course for the future. The existing historic Town Common will remain in place as an integral part of community life.”
“Story one” for the school is centered on Edenton’s designation as “one of the most beautiful” towns in America. It is inspired by E.A. Swain and the 1767 Courthouse.
“This design focuses on historical, traditional elements that reflect the town and its charm while giving it the monumental presence to inspire pride in its students and the community,” the “story one” document states. “Local examples of this style include the existing E.A. Swain Apartments, John A Holmes High School, and the historic Courthouse. Hallmarks of the exterior include traditional proportions, symmetry, columns at the entry, classical ornamentation, and brick detailing.
“Inside, the building will create modern, efficient spaces for 21st-century learning,” the document continues. “The 1723 Town Common is central to this plan and will remain a thriving gathering place for a variety of events, traditions, and celebrations.”
“Story two” is centered on the current John A. Holmes High School as part of Edenton’s history. This design looks most like the current school.
“This design focuses on the character, proportions, and style of the existing façade while providing a more distinguished and ceremonial entrance along Broad Street, and opening the rear of the building to more expansive, light-filled learning environments suitable for 21st-century learning,” the document states. “The street-facing brick façade frames the front courtyard and ties into the town’s historic architecture, while the interior looks towards the future and will serve the generations to come. The historic Town Common will continue to serve the Edenton community in the same prominent location as a thriving and vital part of civic life.”
The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education will vote on the final design at its March 2 meeting.