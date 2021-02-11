Regulator Marine announced Feb. 3 plans to launch a Regulator 37 as the next boat in its offshore line of center console sportfishers this spring.
While many features remain to be seen, it has been confirmed that the new model will be equipped with triple Yamaha XF425 engines and include Seakeeper® 5 as an option. Early renderings indicate that the new Regulator 37 will take after her big sister, the Regulator 41, with triple helm seating, deluxe mezzanine seating and aft rocket launchers along the T-Top frame.
Regulator President Joan Maxwell remained mum on the rest of the details, promising to make a splash when the boat launches this March.
For up-to-the-minute news on the new Regulator 37, fans can follow @regulatormarine on Facebook and Instagram.
Born and built to last in Edenton since 1988, Regulator boats are tested against the challenging conditions of the Outer Banks, and delivered to locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. As manufacturers of premiere offshore sportfishing boats ranging from the Regulator 23 to the Regulator 41, as well as the new XO Series of center console crossovers, Regulator designs and engineers boats for the most discriminating anglers in the world with a “no-compromise” philosophy for a Legendary Ride.
For more information, visit www.regulatormarine.com