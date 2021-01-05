Congressman Murphy Plans to Object

Congressman Greg Murphy, R-3rd District, announced Tuesday that he will object to certifying the Electoral College vote.
Speaking to Henry Hinton on Talk of the Town, Murphy said he made the right decision after a careful review of the evidence that questions the integrity of the presidential election, particularly in Pennsylvania among other battleground states, and by listening to his constituents, a majority of whom said he should object.
However, Murphy contended that while he and other members of Republican congress plan to object when the Electoral College vote takes place Wednesday, he doesn’t believe these actions will overturn the reported results of the election because Democrats control the House of Representatives.
Murphy said he expects the North Carolina’s GOP delegation in the House to object.
Shortly after the interview, Murphy posted this statement to social media:
Americans deserve a free, fair, and accurate election. One in which all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, have confidence in the results.
I have been quite vocal in stating that to preserve the integrity of our elections, we must fight to ensure that every voice is heard, every legal vote is counted, and every count is confirmed.
There is a legal and well-established process set forth by our Founding Fathers to ensure that our elections are accurate and honest.
After diligently researching this issue, as well as listening to thousands of constituents’ opinions regarding the Electoral College, I plan to object tomorrow.
When I was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, I took an oath to defend the Constitution. Contrary to what many in the mainstream media would have you believe, this is not about a person, but rather about upholding the Constitution.
It very clearly states in Article II Section 1 that state legislatures are charged with writing election laws, not executive officials and judges. Unfortunately multiple states, some more egregiously than others, violated that section of the Constitution. Whether objecting would change the outcome is not the question that must be addressed.
It is rather, did certain states follow their constitutional duties in how they chose electors? I believe the answer is ‘no’. Unless we solve this problem now by objecting and calling into question the irregularities in the process this year, it will call into question the integrity of every election this nation faces moving forward.
The fact that executive officials and judges in several states usurped the legislative power to rewrite election law from thin air is at best troubling and at worst seditious. It is clear these issues warrant further scrutiny.
More on this story will appear in Thursday's Chowan Herald.