When Matt Floyd and his family attempt to connect to the internet in their corner of Chowan County, they expect a wait time.
Living in the northeastern reaches of Chowan, Floyd says he and his neighbors are used to slow internet speeds and near-nonexistent cell service.
When Floyd heard that the county was getting a broadband grant via Focus Broadband, he thought it would include the entire county.
“I was under the assumption the whole county would get better internet,” Floyd said. “CenturyLink is pretty much it up here; we can’t get anything else. It can take up to 10 minutes just to load a YouTube video.”
Floyd lives in the Lester Lane Road area, a dirt trail off of County Line Road, just minutes from Layden’s Supermarket in nearby Belvidere.
The new grant, awarded in July, covers much of central Chowan County. The far northern and southeastern sections of the county were excluded.
Several area residents took to Facebook upon the announcement, wondering when money for broadband would reach them – if ever.
At Nails to Tails Dog Grooming Spa, situated on N.C. 37 near the Gates County line, owner Jeannie Marcello said that both internet and cell service at her business are poor.
“We call it the ‘No Zone’,” Marcello said.
Rural America has long lagged behind the rest of the nation with internet coverage. About seven in ten rural adults say they now have broadband access, according to Pew Research.
For students in the more remote areas of Chowan, internet accessibility for school assignments could be tricky.
Kerry Mebane, Chief Technology Officer for Edenton-Chowan Public Schools, said that the district offers numerous ways to close connectivity gaps for students.
“We apply for ECF federal funds which allow us to provide up to 75 mobile hotspots for students to check out and use at home,” Mebane said. “We are waiting for application approval for the 2022-2023 year.”
Mebane also explained that a pilot program for broadband access is being conducted in the Cape Colony area to identify families who need faster internet.
Community partners that have offered free Wi-Fi to ECPS students include numerous area churches, Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library (via hotspots) and Mediacom.
Bob Kirby, Chairman of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners, said that good news may be on the horizon for the underserved areas.
A second grant via Focus Broadband, a $4 million Continuing Access to Broadband (CAB) grant from the state, may be in the cards for Chowan by the end of the year.
Kirby explained that Focus is the only applicant for the grant and while it is still not locked in, the award chances are quite good. The new grant would bring high-speed broadband to areas of far northern and southeast Chowan.
Both Floyd’s home and Marcello’s business are included in the potential second grant coverage area.
While hope could be on the horizon for internet service, the cellular reception is not that great either, residents say.
Aubrey Olkowski, who lives near Floyd in Tyner, said she has been struggling with poor reception in the area.
“We have struggled with cell signal for years, as well as getting internet and television companies to come out to put up towers or run some sort of connection,” Olkowski said.
Floyd agreed with his neighbor, saying he needs cell service while farming and has called Verizon several times to no avail.
Riding the 17 miles down Virginia Road from Sign Pine to downtown Edenton, cell service gradually improves as the miles wear on.
“The good people of Edenton are always prioritized before us working class folks up here,” Floyd said.
The Chowan Herald reached out to Verizon to inquire about potential coverage expansion in Chowan County. The request for comment was not returned.
A volunteer firefighter, Floyd also mentioned how communication can be difficult for first responders up in northern Chowan as well.
EMS Director Colin Ryan acknowledged these issues, saying they have been ongoing for years.
“There are a few areas in the county that are known ‘dead zones,’ primarily in the northern end and far southern end of the county. The issue is with portable/handheld radios,” Ryan said.
Ryan explained that the county recently budgeted some improvements at a “voting station” on Ryland Road to assist with radio communication. He said that utilizing VHF (very high frequency) radios is also plaguing nearby counties.
“Ultimately what will improve coverage would be additional towers, not only in Chowan County, but also in our neighboring counties,” Ryan added. “All of our neighbors use similar VHF systems and are experiencing the same issues.”
For Chowan County, an economically distressed Tier 1 county, improvements can be expensive.
“The issue is that technology is always evolving and it is costly for small counties like Chowan to keep ahead of the curve,” Ryan said.