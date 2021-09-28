The Constitution of the United States was celebrated on Sept. 18 at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) hosted the 66th annual observance of Constitution Week.
The program featured Annette Wright, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter’s 2020 Community Service Award winner, as guest speaker. She provided biographical information about three North Carolina signers of the U.S. Constitution – William Blount, Richard Dobbs Spaight and Hugh Williamson. She focused on Williamson, who was a resident of Edenton when he signed the document.
The event began with a welcome by Sandra Sperry, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter Regent. She was followed by the posting of colors by the John A. Holmes JROTC and the Pledge of Allegiance led by chapter member Virginia Wood.
Continuing the patriotic theme, Sidney Lassiter sang the National Anthem. Patriotic music was also provided by Kimberley Dunlow’s music class from D.F. Walker and the Junior White Family.
The Rev. Junior White of Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church provided a prayer.
Deborah Spence, a member of the Edenton Tea Party chapter, spoke about the history of the Hugh Williamson monument before Rev. White provided the benediction.
There was also a wreath-laying ceremony at the Williamson Monument.
NSCAR Past President General Gertrude S. Carraway, an honorary state regent, was responsible for the annual designation of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through education for children.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chair Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592 for additional information.