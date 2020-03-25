Due to the stock market destabilization during the COVID-19 pandemic, Edenton is among several municipalities that are having problems receiving bids on upcoming projects.
During the meeting March 10, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton spoke to council about how plans to hold a public hearing regarding a purchase contract for street maintenance were postponed as no one bid on the project.
A few days before the bidding was to close on the project, with an estimated cost of about $900,000, Town Finance Officer Virginia Smith told Knighton that Town Hall hadn’t received any proposals from prospective contractors.
“It was unusual, because normally we get two to three proposals right before the deadline,” she said.
Knighton contacted the state’s Local Government Commission (LGC) about seeking financing for the proposal from banks, an approach that has helped Edenton with other projects.
LGC noted that because of the volatile stock market, the low interest rate and low Treasury bond rate, many companies are taking a wait and see approach when it comes to taking on new projects.
Council unanimously voted to table the proposal. Knighton hopes to put the road-work project back out to bid so council can hold a public hearing on April 14.
“Hopefully within the next couple weeks, the financial markets will settle down and we can take proposals,” she said.
During the committee portion of the meeting, council approved a budget amendment that would divert extra sales-tax revenue toward work on the former Chowan Arts Council’s space when it was located within the building by the waterfront where council meets.
According to Knighton, tax collections have been higher than forecast, so $3,725 has been moved to fund expenses for maintenance, repairs and renovations at the space, which will be used for meeting space.
In other matters, Town Hall is expecting about $97,000 in reimbursements from FEMA for its work in connection to Hurricane Dorian. Of those funds, $57,049 will be from debris removal.
During the public comments portion, an Edenton resident asked about ongoing legal case with Vincent Burgher III, who owns Pembroke Hall.
Earlier in the meeting, Knighton said Chowan County Superior Court remanded the case, which involves a dispute with the Historical Commission, back to the Board of Adjustments. Due to representing the Board of Adjustments in court, Town Attorney Hood Ellis said he can not represent the Historical Commission at the hearing – a conflict of interest.
Town Hall is in the process of securing Lauren Arizaga-Womble of Twiford Law Firm as its representative in legal proceedings associated with the case. Knighton said Arizaga-Womble will bill the town for perhaps five to six hours for her time working on the case.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a Mill Village resident asked how much Town Hall expected to pay in legal fees and whether it would be worth it.
During a previous council meeting, Knighton said the town expected to pay about $15,000 in legal fees.
“We expect Ms. Womble’s fee to be $4,000 to $5,000 at max,” she said. “If the board finds in favor of the preservation board, the applicant has the right to go back to court and appeal the ruling.”
Knighton explained why this legal fight is worth pursuing.
“Defending the decisions of the town’s appointed boards is part of being a town,” she said. “The town has an obligation to uphold the board they create and appoint. We have no choice. It’s part of being a town.”
Also during the public comments, a resident brought up the town’s efforts to restore recycling.
Currently, residents can use their recycling bins and put them out with their regular trash. The town is also picking up bins as requested.
“We are working, trying to identify an option for recycling,” Knighton said.
Recently, Town Hall thought it found a vendor that would take recycling to an incinerator in Portsmouth, Virginia, that supplies power to the Naval shipyard.
“Today (March 10), we received notice that the vendor thought financially it wouldn’t work,” she said.
Town Hall is currently looking at transporting recyclables to the Belvidere land fill, but that option requires buying additional equipment.
Also during the public comment portion, a North Broad Street resident noted how vehicles drive very quickly, especially between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on the road.
“It seems like its a race track three to five times a day,” Cindyrae Ohlert said.
Another Edenton resident, Joe Leotta of West Gale Street, asked about the ongoing Hinton Hotel and brew pub projects.
Knighton said that the architect is still working on the brew pub plans in an effort to best utilize the historic preservation tax credits on the old Conger building.
Mayor Jim Stallings, along with former Mayor Roland Vaughan, who is now chairman of the Edenton-Chowan Partnership Board of Directors, and a few other town officials went to the Outer Banks to meet with SAGA, the development firm that bought the Hinton Hotel several years ago.
“We told them that we appreciate all they have tried to do and understand how hard this project has been. But the longer it sits vacant, the more deterioration will happen. They need to get the project going,” Knighton said.
Several other developers have expressed interest in the project. SAGA pledged to give the town a price. Town Hall will take that price to the interested developers in the hopes of finding a new buyer.
Council member Hackey High suggested that Town Hall look into putting a call-back provision that if a developer doesn’t start the project within a certain amount of time, the town has a right of refusal and can take the building back.
Also during the meeting, council:
- Authorized the staff to solicit interest in board and commission re-appointments and advertise for applications for vacancies.
- Approved a contract with Southeast Preservation to update Historic Preservation Design Guidelines
- Approved the creation of a “Young Folks Committee” for people under 40 years of age. The committee will give the town recommendations to improve quality of life for young folks in our community
- Approved allowing the Wooten Company to serve as the grant administrator for the state funds the town received for the Colony Tire expansion project. The agreement allows the company to provide grant administrative services not to exceed $8,000.
- Approved allowing the town to go into an agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to serve as the fiscal agent for the Albemarle Sound Ferry feasibility study.