Griffith Park Edenton

Griffith Park, at the corner of Freemason and Oakum Streets in Edenton. Town leaders have approved a recreation market analysis which seeks to identify gaps or missing opportunities in the town's parks and recreation system. 

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

After hearing feedback from town residents about the lack of adequate recreational facilities in Edenton, town leaders voted to kickstart a market opportunity analysis for a potential recreation complex.

Town councilors voted unanimously on Jan. 23 to budget $19,500 as required by The Sports Facilities Companies, based in Clearwater, Fla., to allow Phase 1 of the analysis to begin.

