After hearing feedback from town residents about the lack of adequate recreational facilities in Edenton, town leaders voted to kickstart a market opportunity analysis for a potential recreation complex.
Town councilors voted unanimously on Jan. 23 to budget $19,500 as required by The Sports Facilities Companies, based in Clearwater, Fla., to allow Phase 1 of the analysis to begin.
During the first part of the analysis, company officials will research the area, host meetings, conduct preliminary market research on demographics and sports participation, analyze existing service providers (the competition), host strategy sessions and deliver a final overview and analysis of the local market.
Sports Facilities helps to create recreation, wellness and entertainment complexes and has developed these facilities in over 2,000 communities nationwide, overseeing at least $10 billion in developed projects.
Those developed projects have gone on to host 25 million visits annually and drive $200 million in overnight hotel stays annually.
Two nearby projects, developed by Sports Facilities, are located in Rocky Mount and Myrtle Beach.
In Rocky Mount: the Rocky Mount Event Center, a 165,000 square foot downtown indoor sports complex that features eight basketball courts (or 16 volleyball courts), a 15,000 square foot family entertainment center, a food court and concessions, a full catering kitchen and flexible event spaces, with locker rooms and steam rooms available as well.
In Myrtle Beach: the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center, a 100,000 square foot indoor complex featuring eight high school basketball courts, four collegiate basketball courts, a food court, four flex rooms, a multipurpose room, 1,500 spectator seating, a 12 screen video wall and a mezzanine viewing area.
Other Sports Facilities projects across the country include:
- Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn. (seven turf fields with six indoor basketball courts);
- Bill Noble Park in Gardendale, Ala. (nine baseball/softball diamonds, eight tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts and an event center); and
- Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach, Fla. (13 configurable fields, 10 collegiate/youth softball fields, 9 synthetic and 4 natural grass fields with lounging pavilions and on-site wifi).
The company boasts of their wide array of services and potential options for recreation complexes and emphasizes sports tourism as well.
Evan Eleff, a company team member, has been a part of both Rocky Mount and Myrtle Beach’s projects and told Edenton leaders during the Jan. 23 meeting that he was eager to get started.
Councilman Roger Coleman asked if the plan is strictly facility-based or if it also promotes activities in the community.
“Through the process as we start to learn more about your community and start working with your team, we may recognize that rather than facility-based [development] there are other partnerships and programs that you can offer and integrate into your existing assets,” Eleff responded.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said Phase 1 is primarily to identify any gaps as far as recreational needs as well as local needs for recreation as well.
“We’re curious to see what could be versus what we have existing, it would be interesting to find out if there are any type of economic drivers that we’re missing out on, when we consider [recreation] tourism,” Gooden said. “We know our neighborhood parks are going to be a primary focus to begin with, but there’s so many additional assets within the town that may not be utilized properly.”
Councilman Sambo Dixon wants to see more recreation projects geared towards Edenton’s location as a waterfront town. He said that water-based recreation would be a welcome addition to the town.
Eleff said that identifying unique assets to communities, such as waterways, will be a part of the upcoming analysis and could seek potentials for boat slips, opportunities for paddling, kayaking, canoeing and even water safety options such as community swim lessons.
Other potentials to be considered, at the urging of Councilman Miller, may revolve around biking and multi-modal transport, which is the combination of several different transportation methods.
In closing, Eleff also said that working to be environmentally sustainable in the long-term with any developed projects is of importance during the analysis as well.
The market analysis could take roughly five to eight weeks, according to Eleff.