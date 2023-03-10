Edenton officials discussed a potential new location for the town’s Confederate monument during the final meeting in February.
During the Feb. 27 committee meeting, Administrative Committee Chair Hackney High brought forward an update on the monument amidst ongoing litigation.
During a council meeting earlier in February, councilors met with Town Attorney Hood Ellis, to discuss their options for moving the statue.
“In that meeting, we discussed three options with Hood and asked his advice on those options,” High said.
The first option is the location adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery, as recommended by the Human Relations Commission in 2021.
“Our attorney advised that because of the [N.C. General] Statute [regarding] cemetery limitations, this is the least feasible,” High said. “Not much hope was given by Hood that this would pass court approval or be agreed upon by the plaintiffs [who have sued the town].”
The second location mentioned is behind the new Chowan County courthouse on Court Street. However, that location is no longer viable, given that the county has not expressed interest in entering into an agreement with the town to facilitate the move.
The third location is one that had not been mentioned at past council meetings: Elizabeth Vann Moore Park (Queen Anne Park) at the end of East Water Street, adjacent to the bridge to Hayes.
“For various reasons and concerns, the Administrative Committee and council did not believe that to be a viable site either,” High said.
No member of council explained what the concerns were regarding the park.
A fourth location was then mentioned during the session with council’s attorney: Hollowell Park. The park sits across the street from The Freeze on West Queen Street, along Filberts Creek.
“Our attorney indicated that of the options, this may be the most feasible,” High said. “We did not come to any decisions [yet]. We felt that it would be best to mention to the public that the town has brought it up and [had] discussion about that location and others.”
High said that if councilors openly decided during the meeting to pursue the location, then it could be placed on a future agenda for a vote, whether in March or beyond.
With the floor open for discussion, Councilman Craig Miller seemed pleased with the location.
“We’re talking about that being a prominent location, mainly next to a well-traveled road in Edenton,” Miller said.
High noted that prominence was something the town had to take into consideration, given that N.C. General Statute 100-2.1 states that relocated monuments should be in a place of equal prominence.
“I know there are certain segments of our population that want [the monument] to remain the same, I think there’s a certain amount of our population that wants it gone or in a place where it cannot be seen, but the statute that we have to deal with right now does call for it to be in a place of prominence,” High said. “We seem to think that stands the best chance of passing court muster, we have no guarantee of that, we are still in litigation.”
Councilman Elton Bond said he had no issues with the location.
“I think it’s a good location, it’s at a prominent spot, it can be seen from the highway, people can park and go to it,” Bond said. “It’s a beautiful little location, I see nothing wrong with it.”
Miller asked if the HRC had previously recommended the Beaver Hill location or if they had just recommended relocation in general.
Bond, the council’s liaison to the group, said that Beaver Hill was originally recommended by the HRC.
“I think it’s a good location, I’d vote for it,” Councilman Sambo Dixon added.
Councilman Roger Coleman concurred.
“I pushed for Beaver Hill, but I think this is an awesome compromise and an excellent location, certainly not very far to carry it and it takes it off of our central square,” Coleman said. “I think our promise was to relocate it and get it out of the center of town and Hollowell Park will do that.”
Councilors agreed to move the issue forward to an upcoming meeting to be voted on, but no decisions were made regarding the monument on Feb. 27.
In response to the discussion, the attorney for the plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit against the town filed a motion for an emergency temporary restraining order last week to block the town from moving the monument at all.
H. Edward Phillips III, in a voicemail left to the Chowan Herald, said he filed for the TRO in response to the discussions and deliberations made by council during the committee meeting, despite no actions being taken yet.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden confirmed last Friday that the restraining order was filed in the case.
The plaintiffs, the N.C. United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, filed suit in December in an attempt to stop the town from moving the monument. Talks of a potential settlement were mentioned by involved parties early on in February, but nothing has come to the table as of yet.
Meanwhile, ongoing Saturday afternoon protests at the monument have escalated in recent weeks.
Edenton Police were called in response to an alleged threat last Saturday during the weekly protests held by pro-monument and anti-monument groups.
An anti-monument protestor alleged that a pro-monument protestor threatened to “beat him with a stick.” The individual who made the accusation was taken before the magistrate to possibly press charges, but later declined to seek any charges in response to the allegation.
The town currently renews sidewalk permits for both groups for the 1 to 3 p.m. time slot on Saturdays.