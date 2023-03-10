Protest 1

A protester holds a sign expressing his support for keeping Edenton's Confederate Monument in its current location at the foot of South Broad Street, Saturday, March 4. The sign states: "This memorial represents 600,000 Southern veterans. Leave it in peace!" 

Edenton officials discussed a potential new location for the town’s Confederate monument during the final meeting in February.

During the Feb. 27 committee meeting, Administrative Committee Chair Hackney High brought forward an update on the monument amidst ongoing litigation.

