At the Dec. 14 town council meeting, council members held some discussion regarding the fate of the Confederate statue in downtown Edenton.
Councilman Roger Coleman sought to have the council make a statement that evening affirming their support for removing it, while others opted to take the procedural route and request a discussion and possible ensuing motion be put on the agenda.
A final decision on the statue will not be made until sometime after the new year, when a ruling from the N.C. Supreme Court will be handed down regarding the fate of local Confederate monuments.
“I’ve heard a lot of accusations and read a lot in writing, that I take offense to; that we are procrastinating. They think this is procrastination on our part,” Councilman Hackney High said. “I think this is the one council that has had the guts to address this issue.”
High continued, telling Coleman: “I’m not going to let this issue flounder, I’m not going to let it be swept under the rug. This council is committed to addressing it. I believe it should be placed on the agenda as an agenda item to talk about for January. We may have news by then.”
“If we take a vote or stance now, we still can’t do anything until the Supreme Court rules,” Councilman Elton Bond added.
“We will need to figure out where it’s going, what it’s going to cost. We need to really do it right instead of piecemeal,” Councilman Sambo Dixon said. “Get a consensus. If the Supreme Court says we can’t move it, there is nothing we can do about it.”
“We do have a plan,” High concluded.
Discussion on the statue was tabled until January at the earliest.
Also on the agenda was the appointment of Susan Inglis and Bill Ahearn to the town tree committee. Their appointment, put forth as one motion, passed unanimously.
Both Inglis and Ahearn interviewed – via Zoom call and in-person, respectively – at the special meeting on Nov. 22.
The council was pleased with the interviews, according to their comments, and the remarks by both Inglis and Ahearn. High, who represents the Administrative Committee, decided to make a motion to proceed with their appointments. Councilman Craig Miller seconded.
“Both interviews went well,” High said. “Both were very passionate and knowledgeable about the tree committee and about trees in general.”
“I am very glad to have them on the tree committee,” Miller added.
The council later approved, in a unanimous vote, the second of three phases involving the installation of a historic marker at St. George’s Orthodox Church. A motion was made by Miller and was seconded by Bond.
At a previous meeting, council approved the first phase, which entailed an encroachment agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The second step, approved Dec. 18, would involve an agreement between the town of Edenton and the church itself.
“The marker will be located between the sidewalk and curb and gutter,” Town Manager Corey Gooden said. “It will be a historic marker detailing church history. The town needs to make a formal agreement with the church to proceed.”
The third and final step, when presented before council at a later meeting, would simply be to draft a Minor Certificate of Appropriateness, which Gooden said is “simple” for the town planner to do.
A minor piece of new business followed, which dealt with a budget amendment related to the purchase of a pumper truck for the fire department.
A motion was made by Bond and seconded by Dixon to continue forward in the procedural process with the bank. The motion passed unanimously.
Also passing unanimously was another budget amendment presented before the council by Gooden, which included $14,400 in airport loan repayment funds. Dixon offered the motion to approve the amendment, with a second from High.
Gooden said these funds may be utilized by the police department to purchase hardware needed to train their new BolaWrap devices.
The hardware, which is a virtual reality simulator, was noted by Gooden as “mind-blowing technology.”
“It helps demonstrate outcomes and options to train police officers to respond to various situations,” he said.
High told the council that he was happy to see new ways for the police to respond in non-lethal manners and emphasized Edenton Police Chief Henry King’s desire for new strategies to be employed.
“I remember hearing Chief King’s presentation in spring of 2020 where he said he wanted to find new ways to de-escalate and be non-lethal. I’m glad to see it being a reality now,” the councilor said.
An update to the 2021 Tree City USA Application was presented by Gooden during the meeting. No action was required by the council.
“It has been signed and sent off already,” Gooden said.
Miller wanted to know how many other communities have participated in Tree City USA as long as Edenton has.
First joining the program in 1978, just six years after the inception of Tree City USA, Edenton has steadily remained within the ranks of the “tree cities” for 42 years.
“We’re probably one of the top municipal systems in terms of longevity,” Gooden replied.
“It’s a long time to carry on that tradition. It’s great that we’ve had the ability in this town to do that,” said Mayor Jimmy Stallings.
