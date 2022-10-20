In an effort to gain an update on the transfer of ownership and relocation of Edenton’s Confederate monument, the Edenton town council requested Town Attorney Hood Ellis appear before them during their next scheduled meeting – Oct. 24.
While presenting Administrative Committee items, Councilman Hackney High brought forward a small update on the progress of moving the monument.
Currently, both the town attorney and county attorney have been meeting to deliberate over transfer documents and ownership, as well as any legal hurdles.
“We have not gotten to the point yet where [legal] concerns are worked out,” High said.
High asked Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden if it was possible to keep monument updates on future agendas.
“In court, as lawyers, we calendar things to keep things moving and on everyone’s mind,” High explained. “If there is any way we can encourage our county counterparts to ask that their attorney meet a deadline with at least something to report – and our attorney to do the same thing?”
Councilman Roger Coleman asked if High was implying that a time limit be placed on the attorneys for monument updates.
“It may come to that, but to my understanding it is just two attorneys talking [right now],” High responded. “If we can’t reconcile whatever differences there are, that [time limit] would probably be advisable. We need to be mindful of that down the road.”
Mayor Jimmy Stallings then chimed in with a quote often-repeated during discussions about the monument.
“The bottom line is, we can’t move it even if they agreed on it, because the law says we can’t,” Stallings emphasized.
Councilman Sambo Dixon countered the claim.
“Well that’s not exactly true. I mean I think this meets the [N.C. General] Statute,” Dixon said. “The statute doesn’t say you can’t move it. It says it has to be moved to a place of similar prominence and I think this meets the statutory definition of that.”
Dixon said that despite the threat of lawsuits, the town may be able to move forward.
“We might get a lawsuit saying that we can’t move it, but I think we probably can,” he said.
“The Superior Court judge in this area [Jerry Tillett] – and you should know this better than anybody – has said you can’t move it unless that [UDC v. Winston-Salem] lawsuit in Forsyth County is settled,” Mayor Stallings replied to Dixon.
The referenced lawsuit is currently underway in the North Carolina Supreme Court, with oral arguments presented back on Aug. 29.
“[Tillett] hasn’t said that about ours,” Dixon said. “Our particular situation is different because we are moving it to a place that meets the statutory requirements.”
Stallings said he did not know a place had been settled on to move the statue. Dixon said the location discussed with the county would meet said requirements.
Councilman Aaron Coston and High both acknowledged that Veterans Park, behind the new Chowan County Courthouse, is the current desired location.
“If the county was to [give] rebuttal with a different location, then we would have to revisit the equal prominence piece of the statue,” Gooden said.
High asked if it would be appropriate to have Ellis appear at the next council meeting, in closed session, to provide updates regarding the matter.
“We haven’t heard from him in a while,” High said.
Coston inquired why the council turned down the Human Relations Commission’s recommendation to move the monument to a piece of town-owned property near Beaver Hill Cemetery.
High said that almost every councilman had a different opinion and objection to the recommendation, each of which would have failed if brought for a vote.
“One of the main opinions was that the recommended location was not a location of any sort of prominence,” High explained.
Dixon said that the monument cannot go to a cemetery, per NCGS 100-2.1 (the Monument Act).
Coston proposed searching for an alternative location for the statue, in case the county turns down the town’s request.
“We could probably revisit some of the [locations] that were discussed early on, I’d have to go back and see where those were,” High said.
Dixon stated he believes the county knows it is time to address the issue.
“We’ll either hear a yes, a solid no or not much of anything,” High said of the county commissioners’ decision. “If we hear a solid no or we start feeling like it is not headed in the right direction – I’m not at that point yet – then we may have to change directions on it.”
Coston asked if pushing the issue back to the HRC to look at different locations was possible. High said he was personally not in favor of that.
“I think the people of Edenton elected us to make this decision and we sought the input of the HRC,” High said. “I’ve heard that because we didn’t follow their recommendation that we didn’t listen to them, but I’ve personally followed everything that they did and considered everything that was presented to us. I feel like the other councilmen did that also.”
Other business addressed by council included:
- Mayor Stallings read a statement, warning council members against speaking to the press or outside groups, believing that individual opinions from each councilman could be construed as “representing the entire council.” He also railed against personal agendas as motivations to speak to outside groups. No council members gave remarks after the reading.
- Council postponed the vote on a proposal for a new salary schedule for town employees, which could see close to a three percent raise for full-time employees just months after an estimated five percent raise via the 2022-23 budget. The vote is slated for Oct. 24.
- Council passed two budget amendments, one for an Electric Fund Fiscal Year Agreement ($687,000 in revenue) and another for a new Leaf Truck ($184,075.50 in expenses). Gooden said the truck should arrive by peak leaf season in November while the old one will be listed on GovDeals.com to be sold.
- Council approved Missy Middleton and Chuck Schmieler to the Mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention after two members – a married couple – moved away.
- Council approved a Firefighter job description for two new paid positions at Edenton Fire Department. Salaries (at Pay Grade 14) were already appropriated in the 2022-23 budget.
- Council voted to convert funding for the upcoming Phase II Sewer I&I project from loan funding to 100 percent grant funding after recent monies were awarded to Edenton for the project.