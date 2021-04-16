The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Called Joint Electronic Meeting along with the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners and the Edenton Town Council on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely hosted by WebEx. The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will gather at the Chowan County Public Safety Center, 305 W. Freemason St., Edenton, and the Edenton Town Council will gather at the Town Council Chambers, 504 S. Broad St., Edenton. The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners will join individually. The purpose of the remote/electronic meeting is to allow the three Boards to meet jointly and allow for proper social distancing.
Seating will be available at the Chowan County and Town of Edenton locations and is limited. There is no public comment session for this meeting.
The Special Called Joint Meeting is to receive a report on the Preliminary Regionalization Feasibility Study and to discuss any future steps.
Information to view the meeting electronically:
Join from the meeting link