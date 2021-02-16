Grab a cup of coffee at Edenton Coffee House so as to read this story about potbelly pigs and a study about a possible multi-million dollar water infrastructure project that affects Perquimans and Chowan counties.
Monday, when the Chowan County Commission held a public hearing for an update to the county’s animal control ordinance, the topic of defining a pet came up. County’s animal control ordinance is in the process of being amended and upgraded to better conform with state law.
Dogs, cats and even ferrets are defined as pets in the ordinance, but what about potbelly pigs asked Bob Kirby, chairman of the county commission.
Most people would consider potbelly pig as a pet, however, it’s a gray area because this swine could fall under an agricultural definition. Under the law, an animal’s classification is important because it could affect a distinction needed to charge someone with animal cruelty or not.
That line gets blurred a bit for farm animals though people can get face animal cruelty charges for harming horses among other animals.
The question Kirby wants addressed is that if someone butchers a hog, could that person be charged with violating animal cruelty laws. Food for thought; what if an animal right’s activist gets a bee in their bonnet and seeks criminal charges against a family that has been butchering hogs or killing chickens for generations in Chowan County to provide meat for the dinner table?
When dropping the word “socialism” into the discussion, Kirby contends that the county needs to pass laws to protect people because when reflecting on the eye rolling state of affairs in the nation, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
County Attorney Lauren Lauren Arizaga-Womble is going to look into the matter so as to better parse out the law to protect all sorts of critters and family traditions.
Last note about the animal control ordinance is about the nuisance of dog barking. Animal Control Officer Lou-Ann Fisher explained that while she receives many calls about barking dogs, she cannot act on the allegations because when she responds, often the dog is not barking. She then explained how the complainant is asked to document their experience and report it to her for review to determine if there is a nuisance. Barking has to be witnessed so people are asked to document it and file a civil suit with the court system.
In other news, the commission listened to a preliminary feasibility study report for regional water supply and treatment facilities for Chowan County in cooperation with the Town of Edenton and the westernmost portion of Perquimans County.
Greg Churchill of Rivers and Associates presented the commissions a study that suggests it’s possible to develop a long range water supply plan. If implemented, plans call for enhanced water treatment infrastructure, more wells and miles of pipes that would stretch from Valhalla in Chowan County to Perquimans County.
“Each partnering entity, considering their individual system needs, will need to determine whether a regional solution is perceived as feasible as a short-term or long-term solution,” Churchill said.
Price tag that would be shared between two county governments and Edenton:
- Conventional Filter/Softener WTP — $45.3 Million
- Filter/Softener WTP with Chloramines Disinfection — $45.8 million
- Filter/Softener WTP with Organics Removal — $48.5 million
- Nanofiltration WTP with Iron Pre-treatment — $60.5 million
- Reverse Osmosis WTP — $51.7 million
On that note, Churchill said a decision matrix was utilized to comparatively score various parameters for each alternative to assist in forming the basis to recommend that the best project would be the reverse osmosis plant at $51.7 million.
Funding options would come from a variety of sources that may provide grants and loans from state Department of Environmental Quality Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, US Department of Agriculture, and/or commercial financing via bonds.
If the stars align perfectly with the governments working together while avoiding bureaucratic red tape and overcoming the challenges associated with funding a multi-million dollar venture, it would be a bare minimum of five years plus before the politicians wielding silver shovels turn over the ground at a dedication ceremony for the project.
As an end note to the water, the state is leaning on the county to build an effluent pipe for Valhalla Water Treatment Plant that goes along NC 32 to Rocky Hock Road. Then it takes a left onto Rocky Hock Creek Road and turns right onto Harris Landing Road. The 8-inch pipe would run underground, alongside the road until it goes out about 2,000 feet into the Chowan River.
According to reports of previous county commission meetings, the disposing of the plant’s effluent has been a problem the county has been working to address for about 20 years.
The county is operating under a voluntary Special Order by Consent (SOC) with Washington Regional Department of Environmental Quality office for the discharge of treated waste water at the Valhalla plant.
Kirby noted that if the regional water system plan is enacted, then it doesn’t make any sense to spend $5 million of taxypayer funds to build this pipe if the county is only going to use it for 5-10 years at the most before a regional water project renders it useless.
Commissioners made the recommendation to get everyone – state and affected governments – on the same page when pursuing infrastructure development.