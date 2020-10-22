Everyone traveling Edenton's West Queen Street is familiar with the sight of a sunken ship moored in Edenton Marina.
The 65-foot Juneve has been resting there quietly on the murky bottom of Pembroke Creek since September 2018.
During Monday’s Chowan County Commission meeting, Chowan Emergency Management Coordinator Cord Palmer provided an update for the commission that a potential grant application that was originally considered was not submitted because the cost for removing the ship did not meet the threshold of the grant. Removal of the ship by Waff Contracting of Edenton is estimated to cost at least $59,630.
Commission staff is looking into other grant opportunities at this time. No action was taken was taken on the estimate.
According to noted mariner Paul Clayton, this boat was built in Scotland in 1949 and worked as a North Sea trawler for many years. Back in 2012, the owners had big plans for making Juneve into a beautiful live-aboard, but at some point, those plans went by the wayside, according to Clayton’s blog post, https://www.neuseriversailors.com/Sailing_Trips/2018_Trip.html
Clayton said the current owner acquired her a few years back and brought her south. Clayton said he saw pictures of the boat capsized at Coinjock, and was informed that the boat was hauled onto a face dock and righted.
Most folks have heard stories about how the Coast Guard decreed that the boat not be moved, but the current owner towed her off down the ICW and up the Albemarle to Edenton Marina. Sometime in the night, shortly before Florence hit, Juneve sank to the bottom and laid over to starboard
Despite repeated efforts by the owner to get her pumped out and on an even keel, the Juneve remains a watery landmark by US 32.
County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin said shipwrecks, Juneve not being the only one, should be considered the same as derelict or abandoned houses, so the county should have the right to take action against these eyesores. He something should be done about another such sunken boat by Rocky Hock Creek – a cabin cruiser that has been on bottom there for several years.
During the past year, Edenton Town Hall also has been exploring its options and researching laws that define what abandoned means with regard to these watery wrecks that afflict places from little Washington to New Bern.