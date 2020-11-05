Three individuals and an entire department were honored for their work this year during the 49th annual Chowan County Emergency Services Appreciation Ceremony.
Held Thursday, Oct. 29, the event is held at American Legion Post 40 in conjunction with National Emergency Services Appreciation Week.
Unlike past years, the event did not include a banquet. It did include socially distanced seating and was steamed live on the Internet.
Guest Speaker Jimmy Stallings has worked with emergency services personnel as a citizen, insurance agent, town councilman and now as Edenton’s mayor.
He offered a hat’s off to all the ceremony’s organizers and the extra work they put in planning the event to comply with the pandemic regulations’ demands.
“Never in my wildest imagination could we have conjured up what we have lived through these past seven months, but during this turmoil there has been one constant. And that being the care and protection of our law enforcement and first-responders have provided for the citizens of this town and county,” he said. “These wonderful men and women have worked long and hard hours extra hours in service to our people. The tasks they used to handle so routinely now have to include many extra steps in an effort to keep all parties safe.”
While some people have negative stories to tell about civil service workers, Stallings said he only has positive things to say.
“I personally have been on the receiving end of assistance from the even fire department on several occasions. In 1984, our house caught fire and the fire department has responded quickly and save my house. I cannot begin to tell you how responsible and kind they were in caring for my property and then my pregnant wife,” he said. “Though we lost most of the upper floors of our home, they did all they could to salvage the rest of it and to protect my wife.”
During his career as an insurance manager, Stallings has worked with all the various emergency service agencies while representing his clients. As mayor, he watched the agencies’ professionalism in action.
“Recently Chief Billy Bass and his fireman did a controlled burn along Oakum Street. They were in control the entire time,” he said. “I watch them and they kept our citizens and surrounding structures safe. I share these stories with you to show you how fortunate we are to have well-trained first-responders in our community. We owe a debt of gratitude to their families for understanding the missed dinners and family time, calls in middle of the night and all the cases that take their loved ones away from home.”
This year’s ceremony included the Telecommunicator of the Year Award. Herman Weiss, Chowan County Emergency Communications Center director, said that it was hard to pick someone to honor, so he asked other emergency services personnel to vote via a survey.
In his speech, Weiss included comments from the surveys while recognizing Haley Perkins as Telecommunicator of the Year.
Among the comments were:
“She goes above and beyond always helpful and takes initiative. ... She’s great to respond on the radio, dispatching good details ... Her calm, clear voice never gets irritated or overwhelmed ... knows her stuff, rarely absent, very reliable and a good-hearted person.”
Weiss had all of his telecommunicators stand to be recognized by those at the ceremony for all that they do.
Colin Ryan, Chowan County Emergency Medial Service director, was in a similar spot as Weiss.
Citing the fact that all EMS volunteers, part-time and full-time staff stepped up to meet or exceed the department’s service standards during the pandemic, Ryan said the entire EMS department was named the Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.
“This year, as you all know, has been the most difficult year for all of us in the emergency service field, but our EMTs and paramedics have adapted and overcome so many obstacles in the last seven to eight months that we could never imagine before when we decided to get into the EMS career,” he said. “Each each of our EMT’s and paramedics have dealt with many the protocol, policy and PPE requirement changes. These changes were coming to us on a daily basis at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Ryan said the department has a hard time picking someone for the award every year.
“So with this year, with so many changes in our staff having to adapt and overcome all the new requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to just recognize the entire EMS department for their continued commitment job performance during these uncertain times and keeping the citizens of Chowan County safe,” he said.
Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department Chief L.W. Nixon just came off a call prior to attending the ceremony. He noted that a tree fell, hitting a power line and was resting on a propane gas tank. Many of his crew members were still out on the call and couldn’t make the ceremony.
Noting how much all of his firefighters sacrifice throughout the year, he gave a special nod to a longtime member of the team, Bobby Winborne, who was named Firefighter of the Year.
Winborne served the department from 1969 until his retirement in 2009. He served as lieutenant captain, assistant chief and treasurer. He also served on the long-range planning committee.
“He’s a very good guy for training new firefighter,” Nixon said. “He just has most patience and the best demeanor of anybody I’ve ever seen. You know, everybody usually gets a little bit stressed out or aggravated trying to train somebody, and he’s just always been easy going and just smooth as butter.
“He always did anything he was asked and he did it with an 110 percent. He give it his all.”
Nixon said Winborne always practiced what he preached and that made a big difference in the department.
“He’s well-respected. He’s a big role model for a lot of guys in the department,” Nixon said.
Fred Spruill, former Chowan County sheriff who also helps organize the banquet, noted he can’t remember a time in his life where he didn’t know Winborne.
“Even as a small child, he was a person I looked up to for guidance or as a role model,” Spruill said.
Like Nixon, the next presenter Masha Rogers was on-duty prior to the event. However, the special agent in charge of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations was still out on call and Chowan County Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight read her presentation speech.
The recipient of the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award, Special Agent Steven Norman, with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations, was also out on a call.
Norman was a former member of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and a graduate of John A. Holmes High School, Class of 2005.
In 2014, he began his career with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.
“The recipient has the reputation for being your go-to when you have a question about most anything related to locking up the bad guy. In fact, that’s where he happens to be tonight,” Basnight said. “He comes out of his way to find the newest and most innovative way do this job. He is a very intelligent man. In fact, he’s so intelligent that he was actually able to skip the third grade and graduate from high school six months early.
“Tonight’s recipient is most deserving because he embodies the values SBI agent strive to exemplify every day, which are honesty, integrity, promise keeping, fidelity, justice, caring for others, respect for others, responsible citizenship, pursuit of excellent and accountability.”