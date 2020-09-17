Editor’s Note: This grant is separate from the small business grant currently being offered by Chowan County.
Nonprofit organizations across Chowan County are being negatively affected by the economic effects of COVID-19, and are experiencing a financial crisis as a result. These organizations provide vital services to our citizens and our community.
Chowan County is committed to supporting our nonprofit organizations by alleviating some of the immediate need caused by the impact of COVID-19.
Our goal with the COVID-19 Nonprofit Grant Program is to help our county’s nonprofit organizations continue to provide needed services, and to foster a vibrant and strong community. This program is for assistance to nonprofit organizations located within Chowan County.
Funds may be used for operational expenses including acquisition of personal protective equipment, disinfection of public areas, or other operational expenses in response to COVID-19.
Grant Amount: Not to exceed $5,000 per nonprofit organization.
All nonprofits that submit complete applications by the deadline which meet the grant criteria and show an impact due to COVID-19 will receive funding consideration. Nonprofit organizations are only eligible for one grant, multiple applications for different programs or components will not be considered.
Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Applications received after the deadline or incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.
An eligible nonprofit organization should:
- Be based in Chowan County, and provide the following types of services in Chowan County: Human Services; Community Development; or Economic Development.
- Have 501©(3), 501©(4), 501 ©(6)or 501(c)(19) status.
- Have been in operation for at least the past twelve (12) months.
- Demonstrate an operational impact related to COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 to present.
- Provide a signed Statement of Declaration and Verification indicating the intended use of grant funds, and that all information provided as part of the application is true and verifiable.
The following supporting documents will be required:
- IRS Letter of Determination as a valid 501©(3), 501©(4), 501 ©(6) or 501©(19).
- Most recent Financial Statement or IRS 990.
- Current List of Board of Directors.
For more information contact: Liza Layton, Office: 252-482-2007, Email: lizalayton@edenton.net .
Grant applications can be accessed at: www.chowancounty-nc.gov or at the Edenton-Chowan Partnership office. Completed application packets may be emailed to lizalayton@edenton.net, or mailed or hand-delivered to the Edenton Chowan Partnership office at 101 W. Water St., Edenton.