County Submits School Funding Grant Application

Fingers crossed; a $15 million grant application has been filed with the state that, if awarded, would go a long way toward paying for a new John A. Holmes High School.
Last week, the Chowan County Commission submitted a North Carolina Needs Based Public Schools Capital Fund Grant application for $15 million to the state that if awarded, would be used for school construction. County’s match would be $5 million.
County will learn of the grant being awarded in October.
Grant would cover 30 percent of the anticipated cost of the school building project.
If approved and the county can fund it’s $5 million match, then a total of $20 million would be spent to build phase one of the $50 million school building project – classrooms and administrative space. Funds for phase two would come if the school bond – slated for November 2022 – is approved by the voters.
Tentative time lines for phase one’s construction are in flux, but pending on when – how – the commission finds the $5 million match, construction could begin as early 2022 and be completed by 2023.
However, commissioners have always indicated that before the county borrows any more money, existing debt must be paid off – suggesting at least a 2024 timeline before any shovel is turned.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer says the district is excited about the opportunity.
"Edenton-Chowan Schools is thrilled to serve alongside visionary leaders, who aim to provide a state-of-the-art learning facility to enhance our citizenry," he said. "The Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant offers the county a pathway to construction that significantly reduces the total cost of the project. This generational project will serve as an economic driver for our community and position teacher leaders with essential spaces to prepare all students to be future-ready."