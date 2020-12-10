On a recent Tuesday, people stood outside the Chowan County Courthouse waiting for their turn to stand before the judge in district court.
It was rather chilly — with the temperature reading in the low 40s that morning — which made the outside wait difficult.
With lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office continues to use procedures put in place several months ago.
District Court Tuesdays are typically the busiest court date of the week.
A Chowan County resident called the Chowan Herald regarding the procedures Tuesday. We emailed a transcription of the conversation to the courthouse.
The following response was submitted by Chief Deputy McArthur via email:
“This week, we had 116 on the docket. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our courtroom can only hold 20 people in the public area. There are pieces of blue tape marking where we want people to sit while in the courtroom awaiting their case to be called.
“Obviously with 116 on a docket and only being able to allow 20 individuals in at a time, there are some that must wait outside while others are being processed through the court.
“One of our bailiffs takes role of those who are waiting outside and communicates this information with the judge so no one is ‘called and failed’ for not being in the courtroom. This same bailiff records phone numbers for those who wish to wait in their vehicles out of the elements, so they can be notified if and when their case is called in the courtroom. This option is available to defendants, witnesses and victims.
“Our 1976 courthouse was not conducive to holding the number of people that come to court on heavy docket days before COVID-19. Now, with the pandemic, we are trying our best to accommodate everyone to the best of our limited ability.
“In reference to the comment made about not remaining socially distanced ... ALL individuals, i.e.: judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers, defendants, witnesses, victims, and other courthouse staff, must wear masks per the order of NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasly. Additionally, EVERYONE listed above is screened prior to entry into the courthouse including temperature readings.
“We do our best to remain socially distanced while working in the tight areas of the foyer and other waiting areas around the courthouse, all the while still wearing our face masks.
“The security of EVERYONE at the Chowan County Courthouse is a priority to Sheriff Edward Basnight. He and his office will continue to work hard to provide a secure area for court proceedings to take place.
“However, during this time of a nationwide pandemic, the wheels of justice are moving a little more slowly to ensure that not only general courthouse security occurs but also security for our community health.
“We find ourselves making lemonade out of the lemons that COVID-19 has given us. We ask the public to be patient with us and with each other as we continue to evolve through this pandemic.”