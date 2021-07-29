On Monday, Tyrrell County Schools announced a positive COVID-19 test at Tyrrell Elementary School.
The announcement came via letter from Superintendent of Schools Oliver A. Holley.
“I send this message to inform you that we have recently been informed of a positive COVID-19 case at Tyrrell Elementary School,” Holley wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.
Holley said that based on the latest guidance from the Public Health ToolKit from StrongSchoolsNC it is not necessary to quarantine under the following conditions:
- individuals who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms;
- people who tested positive within the past three months and have since recovered;
- students who are not fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or other school setting providing masks were appropriately and consistently worn by the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person.
“People without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested,” Holley wrote. “Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. Their doctor, in consultation with public health officials, will determine the appropriate care and whether testing is necessary.”
The superintendent encouraged parents to contact him if they had concerns.