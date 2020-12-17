A surge in COVID-19 cases across the state has put almost all court proceedings on hold for at least the next month.
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley stopped all but essential business in all state courts Friday and the order will make the back log of cases even longer.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said it may take up to 18 months to clear the backlog once court proceedings return to normal in the seven-county 1st Prosecutorial District.
Jury trials were allowed to resume Nov. 1 and Womble’s office successful prosecuted its first case since the pandemic began last week with the conviction of Johnathan Ward on child abduction and statutory rape charges. But now there will be no other jury trials until January 14, or possibly even later. Ward was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.
Once things return to normal, Womble said it is possible that “multiple” jury trials could take place in any given week.
“I think it is going to take better than a year, probably 18 months, to try and catchup,” Womble said. “It is going to take patience by all parties in the court system. I don’t see a quick remedy.”
Womble said his office has “done okay” in plea negotiations on lesser felony cases. Those cases include drug offenses and some other victimless crimes and are mainly E through I felonies.
“We are experiencing a backlog in the serious felony department, those being the A through D felonies,” Womble said. “That is directly related to our inability to hold jury trials. Any suspension in our ability to hold jury trials will exacerbate the backlog we are experiencing in the A through D felonies.”
Beasley said in a news release that the pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of court personnel as well as the public.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings,” Beasley said in the news release. “Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”
According to the news release, since the onset of the pandemic, judicial branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed positive cases.
In addition, more than half of North Carolina’s county courthouses have been partially or completely closed due to COVID-19, and 11 of those closures have occurred this past week.
“I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with this new directive, I am confident that potential exposures will be significantly reduced if we work together to adhere to health and safety guidelines,” Beasley said.