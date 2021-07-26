An unusually rainy spring had area farmers calling a lot of audibles when it came to planting dates and field preparation. Even so, farmers and Extension agents say most crops appear to have come through the sluggish start and recovered well.
"Overall it has been a wetter spring than average," said Chowan County field crops agent Matt Leary.
Many fields received too much water in the early spring and a lot of crops were planted later than usual as a result, he said.
But the overall outlook for most field crops right now is good — including the outlook for prices, Leary said.
Soybeans prices especially have improved, he said.
"Overall the prices are better than we have seen the past year or so," Leary said.
The unusually wet early spring impacted crops in two main ways, he said. The first is that many crops were planted late because of heavy rains.
The second is that many plants did not develop a healthy deep root system because they didn't need deep roots in order to find water, he said. So when a dry spell came along in June the plants didn't have the roots they needed to take water from deeper in the ground.
But crops have generally recovered and are doing well, even if some plants are smaller than they typically would be at this time, he said.
Chowan County farmer Jeff Smith agreed with Leary's assessment, noting that many crops had to be planted two or three times because of heavy rains in the early spring, but now corn, soybeans and other crops mostly look good.
Leary said corn crops especially are looking good.
"Most of the corn is developing ears really well," Leary said. "When you talk to people they seem pretty happy with their corn crop."
Leary said cotton plants look smaller than usual for this time of year, but should recover and be fine, he said. They basically just got off to a slow start, he said.
Leary said the rain that fell on July 19 was a welcome sight.
"It was nice to get little bit of water on everything," he said in a July 20 interview.
Major pests such as stink bugs and corn earworms are being seen at fairly typical levels this year, according to Leary.
One challenge in dealing with earworms is that some hybrids that have been bred for resistance begin to lose some of their resistance over a period of years, Leary said. Variety trials are conducted on a regular basis to observe pest resistance and other traits.