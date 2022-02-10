It was the mission of the Edenton Cub Scouts Pack 164 over this past fall and winter. Namely, the mission of Nolan McArthur, Clarke Simmons, Bodie White, Mason Copeland, Colton Virginia, Zion Preudhomme and Owen Alfred.
John McArthur, Cub Scoutmaster, said that while dropping off his son, Nolan, at school every day, Nolan noticed something was missing.
“He told me the flags weren’t flying,” McArthur said of his son. “Nolan said they need flags. The flagpoles were very barren, it was obvious they needed it.”
It was true. The entry facade of D.F. Walker lacked both the U.S. and North Carolina flags. So the scouts that attended the school did what they do best and got right on top of the situation.
It took all seven of them to pull it off, too. Each of the boys pulled their weight to achieve the feat.
“They saw we had a need at D.F. Walker,” said Trisha Walton, Assistant Principal at D.F. Walker, during the February school board meeting. “The flag outside [D.F.] Walker went missing, so the boys went to John and worked to get flags.”
“They talked with their friends and the principal,” McArthur said. “So the American Legion, which is our charter organization, got another flag and a North Carolina flag and gave it to D.F. Walker.”
The scouts decided to hoist the flags on Jan. 10, fresh off the turn of the new year.
“We had [American] Legion representatives present,” McArthur said. “The boys walked out in a line and raised the flag up during the school’s morning broadcast. They were all in uniform.”
McArthur noted that while he believes tradition seems to be disappearing from some corners of society, the cub scouts are still instilling those old fashioned values, such as having a uniform and being proud of it.
“I don’t know if I’d be brave enough to show up [in uniform] back when I was a scout,” McArthur said. “They were extremely proud to show up. Each one has said something since then. It’s something that will be burned in their memory for a long time.”
In appreciation for the boys’ efforts, the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education welcomed the cub scouts to lead their February meeting with the pledge of allegiance and receive acknowledgements and honors.
“Their grades are all in good standing and their teachers had nothing but good things to say about their character. We are very proud of them,” Walton said of the scouts.
Chowan County Board of Education Chairman Gene Jordan presented each scout with certificates and flag lapel pins as a thank you for their contributions to the community.
Chowan County Commission Chairman Bob Kirby was also present for the meeting and took to personally thanking each scout and shaking their hand.
“Young men,” Kirby began. “You make me so proud. You wear the same uniform I wore – if you can believe it – back in 1963. You give us all renewed hope. It’s phenomenal what you do for the community and what you do for our schools.”
