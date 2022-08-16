The Cupola House in Edenton is in the process of receiving a makeover.
The historic house – the second-oldest building in town – is the recipient of a fresh paint restoration, courtesy of Griffin Painting of Roper.
Back in 2018, Dr. Susan Buck, a leading expert in historic paint study, performed a formal analysis of the remaining original interior and exterior of the Cupola House, including original trim and shutters.
Examining around 10 samples taken from the house in a lab setting, Buck determined in her 78-page report that the exterior of the house was originally a different color than it is today.
According to the Edenton Historical Commission, Buck found that the Cupola House was colored a “light cream shade with vibrant green shutters, consistent with the prevailing style of the time period.”
One of the samples, taken from architectural brackets, held an intact series of 21 layers of paint, providing evidence to the original color.
Work on restoring the house to its original color commenced last week. Mike Griffin, who owns Griffin Painting, said he was eager to get started and tackle the project with some “TLC.”
“This is a major transformation,” said Vonna O’Neill, President of the Cupola House Association. “The last time it was painted this [cream] color was in 1758.”
O’Neill said that she thinks the bright green shades will be a shock to some people, but she wants the house to be as accurate as possible.
“We are trying to be true to the history of the Cupola House,” O’Neill said. “We are trying to return it to what it once was.”
The house was last painted around ten years ago, according to O’Neill. She said that for this new project, the local Sherwin-Williams store in Edenton has worked hand-in-hand with the restoration efforts.
Speaking on Buck’s paint analysis, O’Neill said that the association was “very blessed” to recruit her for the research and that the Cupola House “was under [Buck’s] microscope.”
In addition to the Cupola House, Buck has worked with Colonial Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, Monticello, Montpelier, Historic Charleston, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MESDA (Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts) and the Qianlong Garden Conservation Project in The Forbidden City in Beijing. She frequently lectures in both the U.S. and China and teaches a graduate program to students in Beijing.
“The Cupola House is in good company,” O’Neill said.
Edenton Historical Commission Director Robert Leath emphasized that no one in Edenton has seen the house with the new color scheme since the late 1700s.
“It is exciting to see North Carolina’s premier colonial-era house return to its original exterior paint colors,” Leath said. “With cream-colored siding and bright green shutters, these were very fashionable colors in 1758, and the very shades that Francis Corbin himself selected.”
Leath also explained how the painting of the Cupola House ties into a larger restoration project, which includes a book, authored by Jim Melchor, Tom Newbern and Don Jordan, focusing on the house’s carver Samuel Black, as well as Jordan’s work to recreate the original ten armchairs that furnished the parlor.
Up at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s homestead in Virginia, Leath said that restoration work has been underway there as well. The latest efforts have included a painting process similar to the Cupola House, restoring color schemes to Mount Vernon’s 1799 appearance.
Henry Smith, who manages the house and grounds for the Cupola House Association, thanked Griffin Painting and Sherwin-Williams for their assistance in the project.
“Both the colors for the siding as well as the shutters have been adapted and the new paint will give the old house a bright new look,” Smith said.