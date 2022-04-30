Over 1,400 cyclists from 33 states pedaled their way throughout Edenton and Chowan County over the weekend as the triennial Cycle NC Coastal Ride returned to the area.
From April 21-24, anyone walking down South Broad Street found themselves surrounded by bicycles and vivid attire as the community welcomed the bikers with open arms.
Signs hung from windows, chalk was scribbled on signs, marquee letters were rearranged and parks were vacated all to make the incoming crowd of 1,400 feel right at home in Edenton.
Along the waterfront, hundreds of tents were gathered together in a sea of colors that formed makeshift tent cities for the weekend. RVs, meanwhile, huddled together behind John A. Holmes High School, while hotels and bed & breakfasts were booked to capacity.
Cyclists enjoyed three days of routes that were spread over an area of roughly 50 miles.
On Friday, riders crossed the Albemarle Sound to take in sights in Washington County, including Creswell and Somerset Place, along the shores of Lake Phelps.
Saturday saw cyclists cruising everywhere from Rocky Hock to Merchants Millpond State Park and down to Hertford.
Come Sunday, bikers crossed the Chowan River westward in pursuit of vistas in Bertie County. Some ventured onto the Sans Souci Ferry that bridged the Cashie River, while others hung out around Blackrock and Salmon Creek.
Each day, the riders seemed to discover new favorite establishments.
In Creswell, swarms of folks young and old rushed in and out of Barnyard Betsy Cheesesteaks and Hoagies looking for a tasty recharge.
Barnyard Betsy owner Paulique Horton said that the cyclists had been coming in since 9:45 a.m. and by early afternoon it was already one of her busiest days ever.
In Hertford, visitors quickly found their way into the iconic Woodard’s Pharmacy, looking for a cold ice cream cone after biking for miles under the blazing sun.
Back in Chowan, there was plenty for the guests to do in their downtime. Some leisurely strolled Broad Street in search of a good meal. Others took part in yoga, massages, coffee meets or beer crawls. Historic Hicks Field hosted a kick-off social on Friday evening to mark the onset of the Coastal Ride.
While many riders hailed from across the nation, some were able to bond over their shared kinship in origin, such as one chance encounter outside Edenton Coffee House.
“Another Marylander!” One biker exclaimed, seeing it on a shirt on a fellow biker nearby. “Where are you from?” They asked.
“Salisbury,” he replied. “What about you?”
“Small world, we go that way all the time. We’re closer to Annapolis.”
A small world indeed. One in which – at least for this weekend – Edenton connected many.
Also in attendance during the weekend were approximately 115 members of six “Black Girls Do Bike” chapters across North Carolina and Virginia. The organization, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, has more than 1,000 members.
As the Coastal Ride pressed on, business held steady for a good swath of Edenton’s downtown corridor.
At North No. 4 on South Broad Street, Alexandria Evans said that while business was “up and down” throughout the weekend, she was pleased to see people acknowledging Edenton for its beauty, charm and hospitality.
“I’ve given out my card a lot this weekend,” she said. “People either want to come back to Edenton or some will place online orders later. So it’s a win.”
A block south, Edenton Bay Trading Company owner Malcolm King said that the turnout over the weekend at his place was solid. Given the beautiful weather, the shop’s back patio had plenty of patrons for the weekly vinyl night, cyclists included.
Down on the waterfront, Edenton Bay Cruises saw a record turnout over the weekend.
Opening earlier in the season than usual, Captain Mark Thesier said that he and his wife saw far more riders than expected. Many of them, he emphasized, were cyclists staying in the nearby parks.
“We had to start adding extra cruise times,” Thesier said. “We had way more than usual. It was great.”
Overall, the four-day weekend was seen as a massive success.
“The Coastal Ride was a great success for Edenton,” said Town Manager Corey Gooden. “Our Tourism Development Director did an amazing job in coordinating.”
A massive undertaking with numerous moving parts, the logistics of the multi-day event involved many area organizations and agencies from law enforcement to the Chamber of Commerce.
However, the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) coordinated heavily with both Cycle NC officials and local partners to bring the success of the Coastal Ride to Edenton once again.
“Over 1,400 cyclists from 33 states got to experience Chowan County and all we have to offer. It is so special that we get the opportunity to share our beautiful waterfront, local history, warm hospitality and small-town charm with so many people from so many places,” said TDA Director Erienne Dickman. “I am so proud of Edenton, our volunteers and our community partners for making this past weekend such a success. It truly takes a village to help make something as unique as this past weekend and our literal ‘village’ showed up and showed out. See you in 2025 Cycle North Carolina!”
