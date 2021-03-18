D.F. Walker Elementary School students did some digging recently as part of National Plant A Flower Day.
Kristie Williams’ fourth-grade class took care of the school’s garden, located near the entrance by the cafeteria and bus parking lot.
School Nurse Bonnie Lee was among those who helped start the garden during the 2015-16 school year.
“Being born and raised on a small family farm here in Chowan County, I had been taught the strong connection between farming and agriculture and its effects on the citizens in our community,” she said. “My goal was to find a way to integrate agriculture into a variety of curriculum areas and to find innovative ways for students to have a deep understanding of the connection between eating healthy and a healthy body.”
The school received the “Ag in the Classroom Grant” offered through North Carolina State University to get the garden started. Williams had a similar passion and was eager to teach her students how math, science, social studies and health are all interrelated to agriculture.
“We started our garden with one 4x4 garden bed, soil, a variety of vegetables and herbs, and a classroom full of eager-to-learn 4th grade students,” Lee said.
Since then, the school was named the recipient of the NC Farm Bureau’s “Ag in the Classroom Going Local Grant” in 2017 and 2019 and Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation’s “Bright Ideas Grant” in 2018 and 2019.
“We have been able to grow and expand our garden with the help of grant money and donations from our local farmers and businesses,” Lee said.
Williams’ 4th-grade students enjoy working in the school garden, Lee said.
“The hands-on learning experience creates an opportunity for students to better understand their relationship with nature, as well as teaching them how to conserve natural resources and preserve the environment,” she continued. “They also learn how easy it is to grow their own food and its positive effects on our body.”
Lee also noted that the students take great pride in the D.F. Walker garden.
“They work hard to keep it clean and ensure the plants are watered each day,” she said. “So far this year, the students have planted potatoes, lettuce, celery, Brussel sprouts, a variety of herbs, and Zinnia flower seeds. Donations from our local business partners such as Halsey’s Lawn and Garden and C.A. Perry & Son, Inc. have made it possible to continue offering this vibrant, dynamic learning experience to our students.”