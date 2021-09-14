For the first time since the latest surge in COVID-19 cases began, the number of new weekly cases in the region didn’t increase more than the previous week and the number of active cases actually went down.
However, Albemarle Regional Health Services also reported Friday that four more residents of the eight-county region died from COVID-19 this week, pushing the region’s death toll over 300.
The public health agency also reported data showing the region’s youngest residents — those 17 and younger — now comprising a larger share of both new and active COVID cases.
New cases in the eight counties grew by 576 this week, according to ARHS data. That’s fewer than the more than 600 new cases reported last week.
Active cases, meanwhile, were 644 this week. That’s 26 fewer than the 670 reported last week.
Currituck reported the largest jump in the new cases (133), followed by Pasquotank (117), Chowan (70), Perquimans and Bertie (each with 63).
While Pasquotank (37), Bertie (16) and Hertford (6) all reported increases in active cases, four counties actually reported decreases in active cases and Perquimans’ total (62) was unchanged from last week. Gates County reported the largest decrease, 17 cases.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region also were down significantly over the past seven days compared to the week before. While the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker showed 37 residents from area counties recently admitted to hospitals with COVID the previous week, the tracker showed only 20 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive — did increase about a half-percent for the week of Sept. 4.
The four deaths were reported in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Chowan counties. The two deaths in Pasquotank and Camden were persons between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said. The two deaths in Currituck and Chowan were persons 65 and older.
ARHS reported seven facility outbreaks this week, compared to six last week. Total cases at the nursing homes and assisted living facilities rose to 39, three more than last week.
The most troubling data was the continuing increase in new cases reported among young people.
Last week, ARHS’ data showed residents 17 and younger accounting for 18.74% of COVID cases since July 1. This week, that figure had grown by more than 3% to 21.97%. Only persons 25-49 have accounted for more new infections since July 1: 38.41%.
That’s actually a decrease from last week, when the 25-49 age group accounted for 39.57% of new cases.
ARHS also released data on Friday for the first time showing a breakdown of active COVID cases by age group. According to that data, persons 25-45 make the largest percentage, 34.16%. However, the age group 0-17 was the second-largest by percentage: 33.38%. Persons 50-64 made up 14.99% of active cases; persons 65 and older comprised 10.2%; and persons 18-24 accounted for only 7.26%.
ARHS Director Battle Betts acknowledged the increase in cases among the region’s youngest residents in Friday’s weekly report.
“As we continue to see more cases of the virus among our youth, it’s more important than ever make sure your children 12 and older get vaccinated,” he said. “This step not only helps that individual and their family members, but it is also a step to help protect those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Millions of individuals, including teens, have already been vaccinated and clinical trials have proven the vaccine is safe and effective even against the more contagious Delta variant.”
The overwhelming majority of those contracting COVID-19 in the region continued to be those who’ve not been fully vaccinated. ARHS said 89.58% of those who’ve contracted COVID since May 1 didn’t have their shots. That’s actually down from 93.94% last week.
The number of those getting first doses of the vaccine increased this week. As of Thursday, 849 first doses had been administered, up from 837 first doses administered last week. The number of those getting a second dose and becoming fully vaccinated was down from last week. Just over 900 got their second dose this week compared to 963 last week.
More than 79,600 residents of the eight-county region ages 12 and older (over 58%) have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, while more than 78,800 (nearly 58%) are now fully vaccinated.
ARHS’ data also shows all age groups increased their percentages of vaccinations last week. Persons 49 and younger still make up only about 25% of those vaccinated, however. Persons 17 and younger make up about 2.76%; however vaccines still have not been approved for kids younger than 12.