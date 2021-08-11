Nearly 200 people braved rainy weather Saturday to attend National Lighthouse Day activities in Edenton.
Bob Hopkins, site manager for Historic Edenton, said the rainy weather kept attendance well below what it likely would have been otherwise. But he also noted that those who did come out were enthusiastic and seemed to have a good time.
Among those participating in the activities at the waterfront were Jason Friend and his 5-year-old daughter Aaliyah.
“I’m not going to let a little bit of rain keep me from taking my daughter out,” Friend said.
Aaliyah went to Ms. Shelia’s face painting tent and picked out a pattern based on Disney’s “Frozen.”
Chris Osborne and his family live in Pittsburgh but stopped by Edenton to tour the historic Roanoke River Lighthouse. Osborne said they had visited the town a few years back and saw the lighthouse then, but this was the first time they had been inside.
“We’re heading to the Outer Banks for vacation and we took the long way around” in order to visit Edenton, he said.
Osborne said his family enjoyed the lighthouse tour.
“I think it’s very nicely maintained, and interesting,” Osborne said of the lighthouse.
The period furnishings and historic artifacts in the lighthouse make it especially interesting for children, he said.
The U.S. Coast Guard brought a boat from the Small Boat Station in Elizabeth City and had it on display for visitors. The Coast Guard also performed a helicopter flyover around noon.
A dunking booth was a new activity for this year’s National Lighthouse Day observance. Edenton Police Det. A.J. Lopez, Matt Jones of the Edenton Fire Department, and Edenton-Chowan Partnership Executive Director Liza Layton were among those who took turns in the dunking booth.
Cheryl Shelton-Roberts, a co-founder of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, and Bett Padgett, the group’s current president, had a display at the event with lighthouse memorabilia and information about the Society.
The Outer Banks Lighthouse Society does networking on behalf of lighthouses and sometimes partners with lighthouses in applying for grants. The group seeks to educate the public about North Carolina’s lighthouses and raise awareness about the historic structures.
Shelton-Roberts said she believes awareness of National Lighthouse Day has been growing in recent years.
“I’ve been immersed in lighthouses for many, many years, and you meet the neatest people,” she said.
Padgett and Shelton-Roberts said the historic Roanoke River Lighthouse at Edenton’s waterfront is the state’s only remaining screw-pile lighthouse. The lighthouses once were a common feature of the state’s coastal rivers.
Lori Avery, treasurer of Friends of State Historic Sites, Edenton, sold dunking booth tickets for the organization and also sought to raise awareness about what the Friends group does.
The Friends organization funds educational and community outreach programs that are not covered by state funding. Avery explained that the state budget pays for staff and facilities, but interpretive programming and community outreach are paid for out of funds raised by the group.
Avery said that since moving to Chowan from Colorado she has learned that some of her ancestors lived in this part of North Carolina.