Destination Downtown Edenton has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Destination Downtown Edenton’s performance is annually evaluated by North Carolina Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
“Destination Downtown Edenton has certainly proven our strength as a main street community this year which makes relishing in this recognition even sweeter! In addition to Board changes, we have searched for and on-boarded a new Executive Director who quickly hit the ground running,” said DDE Chair Paul Hicks.
DDE Executive Director Morgan Potts was excited for the news as well.
“I am extremely proud that Destination Downtown Edenton has been re-accredited by the ‘Main Street America’ organization! It’s an honor to be one of the esteemed communities in North Carolina that holds that recognition,” Potts said.