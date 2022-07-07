A recently missed deadline in the John A. Holmes High School construction project could possibly cost Chowan taxpayers upwards of $5 million.
July 1, the date that the Federal Reserve officially raised national interest rates, was the deadline set by Chowan leaders to have a loan application stamped by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That date was confirmed to be missed by both Chowan County Clerk Susanne Stallings and Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby on June 27.
June 27 was the last possible day that the Chowan County Commissioners could have held a public hearing with USDA representative Monica Thornton before sending the loan application off for final approval, given that a few extra days were needed for logistics before July 1. Such a public hearing would have been required by law before submission.
The USDA loan, which is valued at $35 million, had a “locked in” interest rate of 2.5 percent, according to previous discussions. The final rate could now be north of 3 percent, which may end up dumping close to $5 million in extra interest onto the checkbooks of Chowan County residents, according to calculations performed by Chair Kirby.
Kirby expressed his disappointment on the delay, saying that “they just weren’t finished making us jump through hoops yet.”
He also told his fellow commissioners earlier in the month that the county had done “everything it was told to do” and that they were wading through red tape at the state and federal levels.
Reginald Speight, State Director for the USDA, said that funding for the Holmes project has been delayed due to “changes in project scope, uncertainty regarding the financing needed, environmental due diligence impacted by the demolition of a historic property in the Edenton Historic District and the location of the property in a coastal zone.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer remains optimistic, saying on Sunday that while he had not yet spoken with Thornton regarding the delayed application, there may be some light on the horizon.
“I am waiting to see if Governor [Roy] Cooper signs the budget into law. The general assembly passed a budget that includes appropriating an additional $10 million in needs-based grant money to Chowan County,” Sasscer said. “This would raise our total grant funding for the high school project to $50 million.”
An increase in grant funding for the high school could provide some relief and cushion for taxpayers in the event of an increased interest rate. Whether this scenario plays out though, has yet to be seen.
“These additional dollars would offset the increased spending due to an interest rate hike and would most likely put money back into the county’s pocket,” Sasscer said. “Our taxpayers and educational program will greatly benefit from the state’s investment in our children’s future.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.