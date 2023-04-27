...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings (left) greets a member of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence as the group’s president-general, Nancy McBride Wark (second from left), looks on during a social event at the Penelope Barker House on Friday, April 21.
A plaque honoring Declaration of Independence signer Joseph Hewes is unveiled on the side of the Surf, Wind and Fire building in downtown Edenton, Saturday, April 22. The site of the building was once the site of Hewes' mercantile firm during the Colonial era.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings (left) and Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence President-General Nancy McBride Wark exchange proclamations honoring the convening of the Descendants' spring business meeting in Edenton, Friday. The group last held one of its meetings in Edenton in 1990.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings (right) greets one of the Brinker sisters, who were part of the delegation from the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence when the group last visited Edenton in the early 1990s.
EDENTON — It was a case of history meeting history in Edenton last weekend.
Fifty members of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence visited North Carolina’s second-oldest town on Friday, April 21, for only the second time in the group’s more than 115-year history.
The Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence has been promoting patriotism and upholding the work of its ancestors — the 56 signers of America’s first founding document — since its first meeting in 1907.
The group decided to hold its spring business meeting this year in Edenton — home of Declaration signer Joseph Hewes — and while here take a tour organized by the Edenton Historical Commission.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings welcomed the group to the Penelope Barker House Friday and presented members a proclamation adopted by Edenton Town Council.
“We are honored to welcome this esteemed group to our town,” Stallings said. “Their visit reaffirms Edenton as a significant historical site not just for North Carolina, but the nation.”
Nancy McBride Wark, president-general of the Descendants, said the group was pleased to make the trip to Edenton.
“DSDI first visited Edenton in the 1990s and having the opportunity to hold another meeting in Edenton is especially meaningful to the Brinker sisters, who have attended both meetings,” Wark said. “Our mission statement is to preserve the Signers’ history and we were able to honor Signer Joseph Hewes with a plaque while in Edenton.”
During their weekend visit, Descendant members held their business meeting at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, socialized at the Barker House, toured Hayes Farm and the Cupola House, and enjoyed a Trolley Tour and a cruise of Edenton Bay with Captain Mark Thesier of Edenton Bay Tours.
To wrap up the weekend, a group of Descendants attended a Rite II Sunday service at the oldest church in the state still in use: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
“The (Edenton Historical Commission) thanks the town of Edenton for its warm welcome, and we would like to recognize the members of our Hospitality Committee for all of their hard work in making this tour a success,” said Robert Leath, executive director of the commission.