Beginning Wednesday, February 17, Chowan County residents have the chance to see three proposed designs for a new high school to be build at the current location of John A. Holmes High School in downtown Edenton.
In a Facebook post, Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said architecture firm LS3P Associates Ltd. “has been listening to you and working hard to come up with three designs that individually tell a different story about the history of our community and Edenton-Chowan Schools.”
These three designs, as well as a master plan for the campus, will be displayed through Monday, February 22, at the former Visions building, 307 S. Broad St., Edenton. The designs also will be online at https://www.ls3p.com/johnaholmeshighschool/ .
For those who can’t make it downtown, Sasscer recommended visiting the website to view the designs.
After viewing the proposals, community members should visit the website and fill out a survey sharing their thoughts.
“I have seen a sneak peek of what our architectural team has designed, and I am blown away by what’s in store for our future,” Sasscer said. “I can truly say this will be a project for the people, and one we all will be proud.”
The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education reviewed the designs Tuesday during its quarterly meeting. After the meeting, the board was to visit Bertie County High School to tour the auditorium. No action was to be taken. A review of the visit will be conducted at the board’s next regular meeting.