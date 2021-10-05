EDENTON – Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. has a new executive director.
Morgan Jethro Potts has been selected as the new executive director by the Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. Board of Directors.
Potts’ responsibilities will include coordination of downtown development activities and serving as the central advocate for downtown, acting as a liaison between the program, public and private agencies, civic groups, downtown stakeholders and the community.
“I understand the importance and benefit of the Main Street program and what it offers to our businesses in addition to the preservation efforts in our beautiful downtown. I am honored to have been selected and look forward to working with the Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. partners, especially the businesses who work tirelessly to make downtown Edenton strong and vibrant,” said Potts.
She is a Chowan County native with over 10 years of local government experience. Potts served three years as historic preservation administrator for New Bern and also as Elizabeth City’s community development coordinator.
She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in urban and regional planning from East Carolina University.
Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. Board Chair Amy Roberson said she was looking forward to working with Potts.
“Talking with Morgan, she exudes energy, excitement and enthusiasm for downtown and her hometown” Roberson added.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden, who serves on the Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. board, said Edenton is fortunate to welcome someone as knowledgable about downtown development as Morgan.
“She will be a catalyst for downtown as she rallies support for continued progress,” he added.
Potts is replacing Jennifer Harriss, who resigned in June to accept a position as development manager for Vidant Health-Chowan/Bertie.
Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. is a North Carolina Main Street Community, designated by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Main Street & Rural Planning Center. The organization has earned designation as an accredited Main Street America program, a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places, and building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.