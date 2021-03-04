The Destination Downtown Edenton board of directions adopted a resolution on Feb. 22 supporting the design and new construction of John A. Holmes High School in downtown Edenton.
The text of the resolution reads:
“WHEREAS, the mission of Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE) is to provide leadership dedicated to the preservation, promotion, recruitment and enhancement of Downtown Edenton in a spirit of cooperation; and
“WHEREAS, DDE supports the efforts of the Edenton-Chowan Schools and the County Commissioners to continue to improve and enhance the education of the children of Chowan County; and
“WHEREAS, DDE understands that JAHHS being located within the Town of Edenton favorably impacts the recruitment of new business, industry, and employees; and
“WHEREAS, this week the Edenton Chowan School System’s architects for the new John A. Holmes High School Project presented three design concepts for public comment; and
“WHEREAS, the DDE Board of Directors appreciate the extensive community engagement undertaken by the Edenton Chowan Board of Education; and
“WHEREAS, the three design concepts capture many of the opinions and ideas shared during the public input meetings and encourage citizens to view the designs here: http://www.ls3p.com/johnaholmeshighschool/ ; and
“WHEREAS, the three designs all retain the Town Commons and propose the relocation of important community facilities, including the Historic Boy Scout Hut, tennis courts and the Reverend Griffin Playground that will ensure the connection between the High School, the downtown, and surrounding neighborhoods will continue to be strong.
“Now Therefore Be It Resolved that the Destination Downtown Edenton Board of Directors expresses appreciation to the Edenton Chowan Board of Education for the leadership in assuring that citizens’ opinions have been heard and for the thoughtful designs put forth by LS3P Architects; and
“Be It Further Resolved that DDE instills its trust in the Board of Education to select the design that will be put forward for the construction of a new high school building.”
DDE director Jennifer Harriss and board President Nelson Spear presented the resolution at Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 2.
Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton and Mayor Jimmy Stallings also presented town council’s resolution supporting the new design and construction during the meeting.