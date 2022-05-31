The yearslong dispute and litigation between Pembroke Hall and the town of Edenton intensified on May 16 during a Board of Adjustments hearing – which considered two items from resident Vince Burgher.
The role of the Board of Adjustments is to hear appeals of decisions made by zoning administrators and decide on applications by property owners to allow land uses which vary from regulations.
Following a tie vote in February from the Edenton Preservation Commission (EPC) on whether or not to keep or remove a paint stipulation on Burgher’s certificate of appropriateness (COA) for his property’s fence, the issue was brought before the BOA on appeal.
Also on the docket was an appeal in the continued litigation regarding Burgher’s application to build a pier at the foot of South Granville Street and West Water Street, on a sliver of property he owns.
Starting with the fence around Pembroke Hall, the BOA ended up voting 3-2 to uphold the EPC’s earlier tie-vote – which had left the paint stipulation in place.
BOA Chair Lori Ann Curtin and board member John Sams voted in Burgher’s favor, while board members Frank Edmonson, Owen Maxwell and George Little voted in favor of the EPC.
Derrick Armstead, while present, could not vote, as he was one of two alternates – along with Maxwell, who voted twice.
The BOA had previously ruled twice that the EPC’s denial of Burgher’s fence appeal was “arbitrary and capricious.” Following further appeals and hearings, the fence had been brought back before the EPC as part of a “de novo” case, hearing it from scratch.
Burgher claimed that town representatives brought forward no new facts and that they just reiterated their stance that he waited too long to file his appeal.
“I believe the BOA should have found the EPC decision on the fence as arbitrary and capricious for a third time. It is clear the EPC tied decision 3-3 was a failed vote, not a denial, and therefore I was not awarded due process of a final decision requested by the courts in this de novo case,” Burgher said. “The EPC should have postponed the vote until all seven members were present. The case could be pushed back down by the BOA to the EPC with all members present to retake the vote; however, they upheld the failed matter.”
Burgher also questioned the involvement of attorney Lauren Arizaga-Womble.
“The town hired her under the premise that she will be an ‘independent’ procedural advisor to the EPC/BOA boards to aid with questions. A third party that has never been incorporated into the quasi-judicial process of Edenton’s boards before,” Burgher claimed.
The decision made by the BOA could be appealed to the courts.
The Chowan Herald previously reported that Edenton had spent $39,216.50 in fighting Burgher over his fence. This was exclusively in payments to the law firm of Hood Ellis, Edenton’s Town Attorney.
Recently, the Herald obtained financial statements from the town stating that around $58,358 in has been spent on both the fence and pier disputes between December 2018 and May 2022, with invoices to both the HREM Law Firm (Ellis – $48,040) and Twiford Law Firm (Arizaga-Womble – $10,318).
Work has also been occurring recently at the base of Pembroke Hall’s fence. When asked about it, Burgher had no comment.
Now, onto the pier dispute.
The BOA heard an appeal from Burgher to determine whether or not his revised application for a pier demonstrates “substantive change” from his prior application in 2021.
In 2021, Burgher applied for a certificate of appropriateness (COA) to construct a bulkhead and pier out into Edenton Bay from the corner of West Water Street and South Granville Street.
Burgher said that he wanted to construct a pier so his daughter had a place from which to fish.
While town officials eventually relented and had no objection to the bulkhead, they did raise continued objections to the pier.
Initial issues involved the pier obstructing the “town’s most scenic vista” at Colonial Park, as well as potential damage impacts from hurricanes and encroaching upon the coastal rights of neighboring properties. Pedestrian safety issues also arose.
In regards to the two properties adjacent to the proposed pier, Burgher said that one supports – 404 South Granville Street – and one does not – 129 West Water Street.
The EPC later denied Burgher’s request for a pier COA.
Seeking to make “substantive change” to his application so it can be considered again, Burgher dropped the idea of a gate for the 42 foot pier and sought a permit via the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA). He also brought forth supporting information on both the scenic vista concerns and historical precedence.
Following Burgher’s request for a CAMA permit, the town of Edenton filed a request to challenge the issuance of CAMA General Permit No. 86105A to Burgher. Town officials had 11 objections in the request, which Burgher claimed had never been done before to block a residential pier.
The decision by the Coastal Resources Commission was to deny Edenton’s request.
The commission disputed the idea that Colonial Park, which sits 730 feet away from the proposed pier, would be adversely affected.
“The town’s claim that the permitted development will adversely impact the ‘town’s most scenic vista’ is not supported by facts,” the decision read.
Multiple piers can currently be seen from Colonial Park.
The decision also stated that any appeal by the town would be “frivolous” without sufficient arguments.
Reid Thomas, from the State Historic Preservation Office, said the pier proposal fit historic standards and that it would have little to no impact on the area. He also said fish houses once existed where the pier would be located.
Curtin told the board that the EPC frequently “seems to pick and choose” which sets of advice from Reid Thomas they use. The EPC used Thomas’ input extensively in Burgher’s fence hearing, but seemingly did not for the pier hearing.
During the town’s presentation, Ellis told the board that he is “sorry that Mr. Burgher feels the way he does” and that he personally knew there were “no officials in Edenton with a vendetta out to get him.”
Ellis said the town’s position maintains that the EPC was correct in its 4-2 denial of the pier application.
Burgher claimed that 18 past decisions by the EPC on revised COA applications were all decided to be “substantive change,” with some not having a procedural vote. He played a recording of the most recent substantive change application on April 11 for another resident.
“The EPC held a discussion about it but did not put it to formal vote, the members simply concurred,” Burgher said. “But for me, they held a procedural rank and file vote. There are inconsistencies with how they handle these cases.”
During board discussion, Curtin and Sams shifted to one side in support of Burgher’s substantive change.
“I think removing a big gate from across the pier may constitute substantive change, but that may be subjective,” Sams said.
Curtin agreed, saying you can still see across the bay even if a pier is built.
“Eliminating the gate from view, especially when driving or walking by, does substantially change what you are looking across at,” Curtin said. “I think the EPC should have considered that.”
Owen Maxwell disagreed.
“They did consider it, but they rejected it,” he said. “I don’t see how leaving a gate off is substantial change.”
Sams said that the EPC had “acted very capriciously in many of these cases” and referenced another EPC meeting for the upcoming Herringbone restaurant in which the EPC “rolled over for them.”
Derrick Armstead asked if this was the first time Edenton tried to block a CAMA permit. Ellis said he could not recall – in nearly 20 years as town attorney.
Curtin made a motion to reverse the EPC decision, with a second from Sams. Frank Edmonson joined them. George Little and Maxwell voted against.
Burgher said after the hearing that Little should have recused himself on the pier case because he is related to the owners of the bordering property at 129 West Water Street – who he said oppose the pier.
When asked for a response to Burgher’s claim, Little declined to comment.
With a 3-2 final vote, the revised pier application should return to the EPC if neither party appeals to the courts.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.