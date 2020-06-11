Edenton-Chowan Schools are going forward with the process to either renovation or replace John A. Holmes High School.
Toward the end of the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 2, Superintendent Rob Jackson, whose resignation the BOE accepted earlier in the evening, said the district is in contract negotiations with the architect, LS3P, which the board hired in May.
Board member Gil Burroughs asked if the high school project was dead in the water since the Chowan County Board of Commissioners voted against discussing the bond referendum during a May meting, thereby killing its chances to appear on the November 2020 ballot.
The district does not have the funds it anticipated through the bond to pay for an architect, Jackson said. It is possible that the district and architect could negotiate a contract in which the firm is paid once the construction project is funded.
The school system is going forward with its plans to apply for Tier 1 funding for $15 million. Chowan County would have to provide a $5 million match in order for the district to receive the grant.
“I talked with Kevin Howard, the county manager, and he felt confident that the county would be able to find money for that match,” Jackson said.
He also told the board about the Commissioners meeting on Monday, June 1, in which they approved the possibility of a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would go toward the school system’s facility construction projects.
At the beginning of the meeting, the BOE met in closed session. Two motions came out of that session: A unanimous vote to accept the resignation of Jackson and a unanimous vote to extend the contracts for assistant superintendents Michael Sasscer and Jana Rawls.
In other matters, the BOE approved the district’s application for CARES Act funds. The Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund provides financial resources to school districts to offset the impact of COVID-19. An allowable expense, under the act, is the purchase of computer hardware.
According to Sasscer, the funds would be used to continue the district’s technology refresh program.
Up until this year, White Oak Elementary was not in the replacement program. At about five years old. the students’ iPads are obsolete, too old to be updated with new software.
The C.A.R.E. Act funds proposal includes:
- $181,197.75 to be spent at White Oak during summer 2020 to replace 455 student iPads
- $165,889.50 to be spent at John A. Holmes High School during summer 2020 to replace about 600 student Chromebooks
- An estimated $147,955.50 to be spent at Chowan Middle School during summer 2021. The school system is seeking quotes to replace student Chromebooks, Sasscer said.
In other matters, the BOE approved:
- Several budget amendments to close out the end of the fiscal year, which starts July 1
- A revision to the 2020-21 school calendar for frozen and option teacher workdays due to school calendar requirements enacted by the state General Assembly after the BOE approved the calendar
- Several one-year and four-year teacher contracts