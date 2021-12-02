Downtown Edenton is gaining a sweet new addition.
Num E Nums Bakery, listed at 230 South Broad St., held a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to a crowd of about 15 local leaders.
Kristy Noblin, the owner, says she had been “bouncing off the walls” prior to the event.
“I am so excited I don’t even know how to think,” Noblin said.
The original concept of Num E Nums started in a food truck – Num E Nums Curbside Cravings – in south-central Virginia, namely Prince George and Southampton counties, until Noblin moved to Edenton.
A native of New Jersey, Noblin says she has been here for two and a half years.
“I love it,” Noblin says of Edenton. “I never plan on leaving.”
Noblin – who has been baking for 20 years – says she has been baking professional cakes for the last six.
“I do [cakes] for The Table [At Inner Banks Inn] and The Links at Mulberry Hill,” Noblin said. “Here at the bakery, I’ll be doing special order cakes for birthdays and weddings.”
Noblin does all of her baking at home, in a state-inspected kitchen that was approved for commercial use in 2019.
In addition to the cakes, Num E Nums offers a medley of sweet treats and pastries. Cupcakes, éclairs, pies, cookies, cheesecakes and holiday treats will all be available for purchase.
Shining bright on the counter, however, are the macarons. Crafted with care in Noblin’s kitchen, the sample provided to the Chowan Herald was rich and layered with texture and flavor.
The grand opening ceremony was filled with congratulations and tasty bites. Proceeds and donations from the opening were dedicated to the family of Chase Bateman, who passed away earlier in the month.
“You are bringing us a bakery, which is lovely. We are your business community and we are so happy to support you and have you,” said Amber Hardy, President of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“Thank you for bringing your business to Edenton,” said Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings. “We certainly appreciate your venture in Edenton and spending your money here. Welcome to the town.”
Chowan County Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby spoke on the need for more brick and mortar stores in town, likening them to the lifeblood of a successful destination.
“Downtown Edenton is very popular, even on a Tuesday night it’s hard to find a parking spot. That is in part thanks to people like you all up and down Broad Street,” Kirby said. “Thank you for taking that chance with us.”
Finally, Edenton Councilman Roger Coleman emphasized shopping local and within the community and thanked Noblin for her contribution.
With assistance from Susan Creed, Executive Director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Noblin cut her opening ribbon to applause and declared Num E Nums open for business, sweets and all.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.