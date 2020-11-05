Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. (DDE) is proud to announce the Habit Building in Downtown Edenton has been purchased. The upper stories of the building’s three parcels will be developed into downtown apartments.
DDE partnered with former building owner John Dowd to find local investors who would purchase and redevelop the upper stories thus adding to Downtown Edenton’s local economy and vitality. DDE’s Board of Directors and Dowd hired architect and consultant David Maurer of Maurer Architecture to design the upper story space including five apartments. From the drawings, construction estimates, and Federal and North Carolina State Historic Preservation tax-credit incentives, a pro forma was presented at a meeting of potential local investors.
Once seeing the opportunity to save and develop an historic structure in Downtown Edenton, a group of four families came together to create the South Broad Street Investments, LLC. Nelson Spear, Chairperson of DDE said, “Our Board is very proud of this accomplishment. We were happy to join forces with the owner of one of Downtown Edenton’s largest buildings to redevelop an historic building while expanding the economic impact of the building for the future of Downtown Edenton. Studies show that when people live downtown, they spend more locally. We know more residents in Downtown Edenton will add to Chowan County’s tax base.”
South Broad Street Investments, LLC is currently working on a time-table for construction and plans to utilize the Federal and NC State Historic Preservation Tax Credits for historic rehabilitation. CarolinaEast Real Estate and Jus Teasin’ hair salon plan to remain in their long-time storefronts. A spokesperson for South Broad Street Investments, llc said, “We are excited about the opportunity to restore the second floor of the Habit Building to residential use while supporting the businesses already there and maintaining the character of a great historic property. The key to this investment was the vision of DDE. Without the architectural plans they commissioned, without the pro forma they produced, without their advocacy we would not have seen the great potential in the Habit building. We cannot thank DDE enough for their hard work.”