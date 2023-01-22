...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A "Shop Small" sticker adorns the front door of North No. 4 in downtown Edenton.
Looking back, 2022’s holiday season was a welcome boom for downtown Edenton, according to some local business owners.
While inflation still hurt the wallets of many across the country, national statistics show that holiday shopping increased by 7.6 percent this year. In Edenton, that trend held steady.
At North No. 4 on South Broad Street, owner Alex Evans said she had wonderful sales while the Christmas Candlelight Tour took place in December.
“It was fabulous,” she said. “That Saturday [of the tour] I think was my top sales day since I first opened my doors.”
Evans said she had stayed open later to welcome the influx of shoppers, which ultimately led to a higher shopping turnout than some other large-scale downtown events in the past.
Down the block, Edenton Bay Trading Company owner Malcolm King said his business did “excellent.” He noted that he was glad to hear other business owners had also done well over the Christmas season.
Across Broad Street at A Still Life, Cindy and Tom Gandee said the first holiday shopping season in the new space was impressive.
“Our first season has been wonderful with sales exceeding our expectations and the amazing reception from Edenton,” said Tom Gandee, who purchased the building for his wife’s business last February. “[We are] so looking forward to 2023 in making Edenton a true shopping destination.”
The Gandees say that the sales not only exceeded expectations around the holidays, but in the time period since the store’s first opening in July as well.
“One never fully knows how a new venture will go when opening a new store but we have been more than pleased with the reception of both visiting tourists and local shoppers,” Tom Gandee added. “Cindy is very encouraged as we enter a new year.”
Cindy Gandee says she has placed orders for many new product lines heading into the 2023 shopping season and is looking to expand with more apparel as well as broadening the “savory biscuits and cookie category” with some other kinds of treats.
The pair say that having Cheryl Orr’s Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in the same location has only benefited both owners.
“Both businesses compliment each other which has had a positive impact for both,” Tom Gandee said.
Down at the Chamber of Commerce, Director Susan Creed tells the Chowan Herald she has heard “very good” feedback from local businesses about holiday sales closing out 2022.