Dr. David Friedman joined the team at Vidant General Surgery in Ahoskie almost four years ago. He began practicing at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, but due to the retirement of a fellow surgeon who had been with Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan hospitals, he now practices at all three.
Dr. Friedman’s patients give him excellent reviews and note that he is a wonderful surgeon with a terrific bedside manner. He is known for taking the time to chat with everyone he encounters, including patients and their family members, and colleagues and team members as well.
Dr. Friedman has over 30 years of experience. He completed his surgical residency at the Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia, after attending Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. He practiced for 15 years (almost half of his career) in the western part of the United States (New Mexico, Arizona and California) in government health care working with the Indian Health Service and the Air Force Medical Service. General surgery is his specialty, but he has a personal interest in skin and melanoma surgery, along with breast procedures and endoscopy.
Dr. Friedman adopted a shelter dog, Maddie, during the early days of the pandemic. Maddie is a great companion! He makes his home in Winton and lives on the Chowan River.
He loves traveling and living on the water and near the Outer Banks.
Taking his love for the water, and beautiful views, to other parts of the world, Dr. Friedman says a Viking Cruise trip is one of his favorite things to do when he takes a vacation. After many years living in other parts of the US, he says that he decided to follow James Taylor’s advice and came to Carolina to make this state his home.
Vidant Health is very glad he took Taylor’s advice!
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Friedman in Ahoskie, call Vidant General Surgery at 252-209-5404, or for appointments in Edenton or Windsor, call 252-482-5868.