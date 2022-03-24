The Rotary Club of Edenton welcomed Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and Dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, on March 17 to speak on the future of ECU Health.
Dr. Waldrum joined Vidant Chowan Hospital President Brian Harvill at the Rotary Club meeting Thursday to discuss ECU Health and the impact that high-quality health care has on the vibrancy of eastern North Carolina.
The presentation to the Rotary Club is one of several planned this spring and summer to meet with community groups throughout the region.
“Every time I visit Edenton, I’m reminded that Vidant Chowan is one of the most important parts of this community,” Dr. Waldrum said. “Edenton and the surrounding towns have a great hospital where they can deliver babies, receive high-quality care and build their sense of community. We value the role of rural hospitals and that is why it is so important for us to have conversations about how we can best deliver health care across the region.”
ECU Health – a joint enterprise between Vidant and Brody that will be launching in the spring – was at the top of the agenda.
ECU Health enables the two organizations – both of which have worked collaboratively for years – to come together under a shared brand to provide streamlined care across the hospital system. A logo will be revealed in April and rebranding, which is expected to take months to complete, will begin in May.
Dr. Waldrum said ECU Health is the “natural culmination” of the long partnership between the two organizations and shared mission of improving the health of eastern North Carolina.
ECU Health will build on successful innovations such as the MOTHeRS Project, which is a grant-funded program through ECU that connects mothers in rural areas to resources for nutrition, behavioral health needs and maternal fetal medicine resources. This program is beginning in Edenton and highlights the “importance of collaboration to solve complex health issues in the region,” Dr. Waldrum said.
“Having babies and being able to give birth here is really important to Edenton,” Dr. Waldrum said. “Babies that are born here are more likely to stay here when they grow up. We want to support that in an innovative way by providing access to care that meets the community’s need. The MOTHeRS Project is a great example of how Brody, Vidant and the future ECU Health will tackle complex challenges and bring a higher quality of care to the region.”
With Rotary Club members in attendance, Dr. Waldrum also spoke on the impact that access to care has on a community’s economic vibrancy. He shared that Vidant, which employs more than 13,500 team members, has a $4 billion economic impact on the region.
Locally, Vidant Chowan has more than 500 team members and has a $61.3 million impact on the local economy. These numbers, Dr. Waldrum said, represent Vidant and the future ECU Health’s commitment to caring for the community.
If anyone is seeking more information about ECU Health and any associated changes systemwide, contact Brian Wudkwych at (252) 214-0782.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.